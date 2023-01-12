|
12.01.2023 15:23:00
New Product Safety Recalls
WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.
BISSELL Recalls Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuums Due to Fire Hazard
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/BISSELL-Recalls-Cordless-Multi-Surface-Wet-Dry-Vacuums-Due-to-Fire-Hazard
American Honda Expands Recall of Honda Talon 1000 ROVs Due to Crash and Injury Hazards
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/American-Honda-Expands-Recall-of-Honda-Talon-1000-ROVs-Due-to-Crash-and-Injury-Hazards
About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-product-safety-recalls-301720404.html
SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
