26.01.2023 18:48:00

New Product Safety Recalls

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is an independent federal agency created by Congress in 1973 and charged with protecting the American public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury, call the CPSC hotline at 1-800-638-2772, or visit http://www.saferproducts.gov. Further recall information is available at http://www.cpsc.gov. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

ZLINE Expands Recall of Gas Ranges to Include 48-inch Gas Ranges Due to Serious Risk of Injury or Death from Carbon Monoxide Poisoning 

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/ZLINE-Expands-Recall-of-Gas-Ranges-to-Include-48-inch-Gas-Ranges-Due-to-Serious-Risk-of-Injury-or-Death-from-Carbon-Monoxide-Poisoning

Properly Tied Recalls Children's Lounge Pants Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Properly-Tied-Recalls-Childrens-Lounge-Pants-Due-to-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Standards-and-Burn-Hazard

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

