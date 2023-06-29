|
29.06.2023 16:44:00
New Product Safety Recalls
WASHINGTON, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.
Bose Recalls Acoustimass®, Lifestyle® and Companion™ Bass Modules Due to Fire Hazard
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Bose-Recalls-Acoustimass-Lifestyle-and-Companion-Bass-Modules-Due-to-Fire-Hazard
Victrola Recalls Bluetooth Record Players Due to Fire Hazard
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Victrola-Recalls-Bluetooth-Record-Players-Due-to-Fire-Hazard
CaTeam Recalls Canvas Baby Hammock Swings Due to Suffocation Hazard; Violation of Safe Sleep for Babies Act on Inclined Infant Sleep Products
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/CaTeam-Recalls-Canvas-Baby-Hammock-Swings-Due-to-Suffocation-Hazard-Violation-of-Safe-Sleep-for-Babies-Act-on-Inclined-Infant-Sleep-Products
