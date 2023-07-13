|
13.07.2023 16:08:00
New Product Safety Recalls
WASHINGTON, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.
ECR International Recalls Gas-Fired Hot Water Residential Boilers Due to Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Hazard
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/ECR-International-Recalls-Gas-Fired-Hot-Water-Residential-Boilers-Due-to-Carbon-Monoxide-Poisoning-Hazard
Electrolux Group Recalls Frigidaire Gas Laundry Centers Due to Fire Hazard
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Electrolux-Group-Recalls-Frigidaire-Gas-Laundry-Centers-Due-to-Fire-Hazard
About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
