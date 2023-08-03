|
03.08.2023 15:57:00
New Product Safety Recalls
WASHINGTON, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.
Philips Avent Digital Video Baby Monitors Recalled by Philips Personal Health Due to Burn Hazard
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Philips-Avent-Digital-Video-Baby-Monitors-Recalled-by-Philips-Personal-Health-Due-to-Burn-Hazard
American Honda Recalls Portable Generators Due to Fire Hazard
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/American-Honda-Recalls-Portable-Generators-Due-to-Fire-Hazard
Maggie's Farm Recalls Aerosol Bed Bug & Flea Killer Cans Due to Injury and Laceration Hazards
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Maggies-Farm-Recalls-Aerosol-Bed-Bug-Flea-Killer-Cans-Due-to-Injury-and-Laceration-Hazards
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-product-safety-recalls-301892800.html
SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
