|
28.09.2023 15:46:00
New Product Safety Recalls
WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.
Trek Recalls Allant+ 7 Bicycles Due to Crash Hazard
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Trek-Recalls-Allant-7-Bicycles-Due-to-Crash-Hazard
Procter & Gamble Recalls Zevo Fly, Gnat and Fruit Fly Insect Spray Due to Injury and Laceration Hazards
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Procter-Gamble-Recalls-Zevo-Fly-Gnat-and-Fruit-Fly-Insect-Spray-Due-to-Injury-and-Laceration-Hazards
Nutraceutical Recalls Solaray Liposomal Multivitamins Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Nutraceutical-Recalls-Solaray-Liposomal-Multivitamins-Due-to-Failure-to-Meet-Child-Resistant-Packaging-Requirement-Risk-of-Poisoning
Rust-Oleum Recalls Fluorescent Pink Spray Paint Due to Injury Hazard
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Rust-Oleum-Recalls-Fluorescent-Pink-Spray-Paint-Due-to-Injury-Hazard
About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
