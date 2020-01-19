New Products from ReJuviance® - Topical NAD+

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ReJuviance® division of MicroSweep Corp. has introduced a family of new products containing Topical NAD+ to rejuvenate skin and scalp.

NAD+ is the magical coenzyme used by all living matter to create energy in the mitochondria, each cell's energy engine. The valuable compound is Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide (CAS 53-84-9), which accepts and carries electrons to create ATP energy in the cell. NAD+ is also a critical signaling molecule that controls cell function and survival.

Scientists believe that NAD+ starvation may be a principal cause of age-related decline and neurodegenerative disease, because the body's ability to make adequate NAD+ declines with age.

Recent discoveries confirm that supplemental NAD+ provided topically goes directly into the cell. ReJuviance Topical NAD+ products contain pure, certified NAD+ in concentrations with transporter ingredients to assist delivery to sub-dermal skin and scalp cells.

"Topical NAD+ restores cellular energy generation for skin and scalp " said John Edwards, President of ReJuviance®.

