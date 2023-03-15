|
15.03.2023 13:35:00
NEW RACHAEL RAY® COOK + CREATE COOKWARE
VALLEJO, Calif., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meyer Corporation, U.S. expands its highly successful Rachael Ray® cookware brand with the launch of Rachael Ray® Cook + Create Cookware in two versions, Enameled Aluminum and Hard Anodized. Crafted in close collaboration with Rachael Ray, the new Cook + Create collection features thick, sturdy construction for enhanced performance and durability with numerous practical features providing easy and convenient solutions for the everyday home cook.
Highlighted features include:
- The shatter-resistant glass universal lids fit multiple pans freeing up cabinet space and prevent cookware clutter, featuring silicone rims for a softer landing while busy in the kitchen;
- Pots and pans designed to maximize cooking surfaces for those one pot meals and one pan masterpieces;
- Comfortable silicone covered and stainless steel handles make Cook + Create cookware comfortable and secure in the kitchen;
- Premium triple layer nonstick (our best yet!), ensures easy food release and fast cleanup (even on the rivets!).
Perfect for everyday cooking, the new collection is oven safe to 400°F and includes a limited lifetime warranty.
Constructed from thick gauge aluminum, Rachael Ray Cook + Create Enameled Aluminum brightens up a wide range of kitchen decors with four attractive color options – Gray, Agave Blue, Red, Available now at retail nationwide and at RachaelRay.com, and Almond (exclusively at Target). Rachael Ray Cook + Create Enameled Aluminum includes the following sets and open stock items:
- 11-Piece Set (8.5 and 10-inch Frying Pans, 1.5 Qt. and 3 Qt. Saucepans, 6 Qt. Stockpot, 9x13-inch Cookie Pan, Medium Turner, Large Turner, 13-inch Solid Spoon, Universal Small Lid (fits 8.5-inch Frying Pan, 1.5 Qt. and 3 Qt. Saucepans), Universal Large Lid (fits 10-inch Frying Pan and 6 Qt. Stockpot), $159.99
- Twin Pack Set of Frying Pans (9.5 and 11.75 inch Frying Pans), $49.99
- 10-inch Frying Pan, $29.99
- 12.5-inch Frying Pan, $39.99
- 11-inch Square Shallow Griddle, $39.99
- 3 Qt. Saucier, $39.99
- 3 Qt. Saute Pan with Lid, $49.99
Distinguished by its thicker gauge of hard anodized aluminum (3x harder than stainless steel), which ensures fast and even heat conductivity and long-lasting use, Rachael Ray Cook + Create Hard Anodized is styled in classic black to compliment a wide range of kitchen decors. Available now at retail nationwide and RachaelRay.com, Rachael Ray Cook + Create Hard Anodized is offered in the following sets and open stock items:
- 11-Piece Set (8.5 and 10-inch Frying Pans, 1.5 Qt. and 3 Qt. Saucepans, 6 Qt. Stockpot, 9x13-inch Cookie Pan, Medium Turner, Large Slotted Turner, 13-inch Slotted Spoon, Universal Small Lid (fits 8.5-inch Frying Pan, 1.5 Qt. and 3 Qt. Saucepans), Universal Large Lid (fits 10-inch Frying Pan and 6 Qt. Stockpot), $179.99
- Twin Pack Set of Frying Pans (9.5 and 11.75 inch Frying Pans), $59.99
- 10-inch Frying Pan, $39.99
- 12.5-inch Frying Pan, $49.99
- 14-inch Frying Pan with Helper Handle, $59.99
- 11-inch Square Deep Grill Pan, $59.99
- 4.5 Qt. Saucier with Helper Handle and Lid, $69.99
All prices are suggested retail and subject to change. Please contact us to verify pricing.
For further information on theRachael Ray Cook + Create Cookware, and all other Rachael Ray cookware and kitchen products, consumers are welcomed to visit www.RachaelRay.com.
Rachael Ray® is offered by California-based Meyer Corporation, U.S., one of the largest cookware companies in America. In addition to Rachael Ray, brands sold by Meyer Corporation U.S. include Anolon®, Circulon®, Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Meyer™, Ayesha Curry, Hestan®, Ruffoni, BonJour, and LocknLock.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-rachael-ray-cook--create-cookware-301772203.html
SOURCE Meyer Corporation, U.S.
