New Reebok Fusion Flexweave™ Work, the Next Step in Work Footwear

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Warson Brands, official licensee of Reebok for occupational footwear, introduces the new Fusion Flexweave™ Work line of work shoes. The series includes several styles for men and women.

Designed with a fashion-forward silhouette, the Fusion Flexweave™ Work brings style into the work shoe industry. Its innovative cage design delivers a unique look while providing added support. Beneath the cage, the shoe is constructed from an Ultraknit and Flexweave combination, providing a high level of breathability and personalized structure.

Built with lightweight energy in mind, the Fusion Flexweave™ Work contains either a Floatride Core foam midsole (RB4310) or a Floatride Energy midsole. Floatride Energy is an exciting new midsole material that is flexible, resilient, and provides premium responsive cushioning. It also weighs less than traditional EVA.

"We are excited about the Fusion Flexweave™ Work because it's ahead of its time in both style and engineering," said John Duvic, VP of Product Development at Warson Brands. "Fusion Flexweave™ Work is made to increase energy throughout the workday, and the Floatride Energy midsole has springy bounce. It feels fast and responsive. We are excited to hear the feedback toward the Floatride Foam midsole."

The Fusion Flexweave™ Work features a slip resistant rubber outsole and a protective composite toe. It is metal free and meets or exceeds ASTM F2413 safety standards.

Reebok work footwear and the Fusion Flexweave™ Work are available from select retailers throughout the United States at MSRP of $134 to $142 depending on features. For more information on the Fusion Flexweave™ Work, visit http://www.reebokwork.com/fusion-flexweave

Warson Brands, also known as Warson Group, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, MO. Founded in 1989, Warson Brands is a global manufacturer and marketer of military, tactical, and industrial safety footwear, providing a variety of work and duty footwear under the world's finest brand names: Reebok, Rockport Works, Florsheim, Iron Age, Grabbers, and Knapp.

Warson Brands is best known for advances in the areas of foot protection and comfort. Its innovative comfort technology provides superior cushioning and impact protection in long wearing protective footwear that is both light weight and flexible. Warson Brands innovations in the area of foot protection include developing 100% non-metallic protective toe caps made from composite material that is stronger and lighter than steel, and also will not conduct heat, cold or electricity. Developments also include protective arch, heel and metatarsal guards; outsoles that resist chemicals, abrasion, slick surfaces, and extreme heat; and patented devices to protect workers and equipment from static discharge. For more information, visit http://www.warsonbrands.com

Reebok work footwear is available through select occupational footwear retailers throughout the United States. For more information, visit Reebok Work at http://www.reebokwork.com

About Reebok

Reebok International Ltd., headquartered in Boston, MA, USA, is a leading worldwide designer, marketer and distributor of fitness and lifestyle footwear, apparel and equipment. An American- inspired global brand, Reebok is a pioneer in the sporting goods industry with a rich and storied fitness heritage. Reebok develops products, technologies and programming which enable movement and is committed to accompanying people on their fitness journey to fulfill their potential. Reebok connects with the fitness consumer wherever they are and however they choose to stay fit – whether it's functional training, running, combat training, walking, dance, yoga or aerobics. A subsidiary of adidas, Reebok is the exclusive outfitter of CrossFit and the CrossFit Games, the exclusive authentic global outfitter of UFC; the title sponsor of the Reebok Ragnar Relay series; and exclusive apparel provider for Les Mills. For more information, visit Reebok at http://www.reebok.com, or, for the latest news at http://news.reebok.com/

