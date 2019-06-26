New rental housing in Regina for families with disabilities

REGINA, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada and the Province of Saskatchewan, along with the City of Regina and Gabriel Housing Corporation, officially opened a new four-unit rental housing project for families with parent(s) who have a cognitive disability and require supports to secure and maintain stable housing.

The Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, on behalf of Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), along with the Honourable Paul Merriman, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC), His Worship Michael Fougere, Mayor of the City of Regina, and Doug Moran, Chief Executive Officer of Gabriel Housing Corporation, made the announcement today.

The project consists of two duplexes (two three-bedroom units averaging 932 square feet or 86.58 square metres and two four-bedroom units averaging 1,165 square feet or 108.23 square metres) located in the Coronation Park neighbourhood of Regina.

Quotes:

"The National Housing Strategy prioritizes investments that help vulnerable Canadians, like families living with disabilities who face unique challenges looking for an affordable home. Larger, family-oriented housing like this is sometimes difficult to find. With safe and secure housing in place and nearby support services, the four families living here will be able to concentrate on their goals—from raising healthy children to pursuing education, jobs and opportunity." — Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

"A safe and secure home is of vital importance for a better quality of life and strong communities. The opening of these homes will provide housing stability for four Regina families, along with the supports they require for their future success. Our government is pleased to work with our partners to help bring this project to life and, most importantly, support Saskatchewan families in greatest housing need." — Honourable Paul Merriman, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation

"Affordable homes, especially those paired with support services, can change the lives of our most vulnerable residents. Supportive housing is a top priority in our community, and the City of Regina's housing incentives are aimed at addressing these areas of greatest need. Our Council is proud to partner with agencies like Gabriel Housing that understand that need and work very hard to help their clients thrive." — His Worship Michael Fougere, Mayor, City of Regina

"Gabriel Housing Corporation and the Board of Directors are very pleased that our partners, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, Saskatchewan Housing Corporation and the City of Regina, are assisting us in reaching our goal of providing safe, healthy and affordable housing units to the Métis community. This project consists of 2 three bedroom and 2 four bedroom units where only one very small house existed before. Our partners at Eagle Heart Centre will house tenants with cognitive disabilities and provide them with the necessary support services to the families that will add to the stability and growth a family requires to attain their long term goals and maintain a healthy lifestyle and home for their families." — Doug Moran, Chief Executive Officer, Gabriel Housing Corporation

Quick facts:

The Government of Canada , through CMHC, and the Government of Saskatchewan , through SHC, jointly contributed $590,000 to the project through the Canada - Saskatchewan Investment in Affordable Housing (IAH) 2014-2019 Agreement .

, through CMHC, and the Government of , through SHC, jointly contributed to the project through the - . City of Regina contributed $90,000 towards the project.

contributed towards the project. The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55 billion plan that will create 100,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.

is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, plan that will create 100,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent. This investment supports the Province's Housing Strategy and Poverty Reduction Strategy by ensuring Saskatchewan people in greatest need have access to affordable, safe, secure and stable housing. This initiative also supports the Saskatchewan Disability Strategy by creating residential services for people with disabilities.

people in greatest need have access to affordable, safe, secure and stable housing. This initiative also supports the Saskatchewan Disability Strategy by creating residential services for people with disabilities. Gabriel Housing Corporation currently owns and operates 359 units, consisting of single family dwellings, senior's complexes and apartments throughout Regina .

Associated links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

In October 2012, the Government of Saskatchewan released the Saskatchewan Plan for Growth: Vision 2020 and Beyond, which sets out the Government's vision for a province of 1.2 million people by 2020. The Plan identifies principles, goals and actions to ensure Saskatchewan is capturing the opportunities and meeting the challenges of a growing province. Since 2007, the Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $790 million to develop or repair more than 16,000 housing units across our province. To learn more, visit www.saskatchewan.ca.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation