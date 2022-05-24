Never gonna give you up, never gonna let you down. A new report published today by independent research firm umlaut shows T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) continues to hold the 5G crown in the U.S. with the MOST RELIABLE 5G network, most 5G coverage, and highest active 5G download and upload speeds. In the nationwide study, umlaut examined 3 billion (yes, billion with a B) samples from nearly 600 thousand real 5G users – recorded in the places people live, work and play.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220524005966/en/

New Report: T-Mobile Has the Most Reliable 5G Network (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Anyone can SAY they’re the leader in 5G. But independent experts from across the industry have sent a clear message time and time again: there’s one network leader and it’s T-Mobile,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. "Our 5G network is delivering a level of performance, coverage and reliability that our competitors just can’t match. And that experience will only improve for customers as we accelerate the build of this amazing network!”

umlaut’s nationwide report is just the latest in a long list to give the Un-carrier top marks for 5G. Leading research firms like Ookla, Opensignal, and others have made T-Mobile America’s most awarded 5G network, giving it the 5G crown in speed, coverage, and/or reliability across more than 20 network reports.

T-Mobile is the leader in 5G and its network is only getting better. The Un-carrier’s Extended Range 5G covers nearly everyone in the country – 315 million people across 1.8 million square miles. 225 million people nationwide are covered with super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G, and T-Mobile expects to cover 260 million in 2022 and 300 million next year.

For more information on T-Mobile’s network, visit T-Mobile.com/coverage.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

Independent third-party umlaut conducted an audit report containing crowdsourced data for user experience including task completion collected from 11/22/21 to 5/8/22. Full details at: https://www.umlaut.com/uploads/documents/Reports-Certificates/202205_umlaut_US_5G_AuditReport.pdf.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220524005966/en/