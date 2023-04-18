Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
18.04.2023 13:45:00

New report: Gen Z is rewriting the beauty industry rulebook

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the Eye of the Beholder – a new report by Gen Z Planet, a research and advisory firm, reveals the dramatic shift in the beauty industry that is being brought about by Generation Z. This influential and dynamic demographic is redefining beauty, and brands that ignore their behaviors and preferences risk losing their relevance.

In the Eye of the Beholder; How Gen Z is Rewiting the Rules of Beauty

Gen Z wants a beauty industry that is more authentic, inclusive, personalized, purposeful, affordable, and experiential.

The report shows that in contrast with previous generations who viewed beauty as a vehicle for social acceptance and external validation, Gen Z consumers view beauty as a means to self-expression and self-care. It is an "inside-out" instead of an "outside-in" view of beauty.

Gen Z is an active beauty consumer; 66% say they use skincare products every day and report an annual average spend of $290 on skincare and makeup. Yet winning a share of their wallet, or their loyalty, seems hard to come by.  Hana Ben-Shabat, Gen Z Planet's founder, who led the study, said "Gen Z desires a new kind of beauty, one that is more authentic, inclusive, personalized, purposeful, affordable, and experiential, and brands have to work harder to meet these expectations."  Some brands have managed to crack the code. Cerave, for example, tops the list of Gen Z favorite brands for skincare.

The report also indicates that Gen Zers, who have been associated with everything digital, love to shop in physical stores. However, only 7% of Gen Z shop for beauty in department stores raising important questions about the future of the format that was once the beauty category stronghold.

"Gen Z not only changing the beauty game – they are completely rewriting its rules," said Ben-Shabat, "to cater to this generation, brands will have to innovate on all fronts: product development, go-to-market strategies, marketing, and communication. Resonating with Gen Z means securing the customer of the future and being able to shape the future of the industry."

The report is available at https://genzplanet.com/reports/#report

About the Study

The report is based on a survey of 1178 teen and young women ages 16-24 which was conducted in 2022. The sample composition aligned with the U.S. Census.

About Gen Z Planet 

Gen Z Planet is a research and advisory firm dedicated to the next generation of culture creators, employees, and consumers. With insight and imagination at the heart of everything we do, we help businesses navigate the change that Gen Z brings.

Contact: hello@genzplanet.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-report-gen-z-is-rewriting-the-beauty-industry-rulebook-301799348.html

SOURCE Gen Z Planet

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt schwächer -- DAX dreht letztlich knapp ins Plus -- Wall Street schließen uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handelstag in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verzeichnete zur Wochenmitte Verluste. Der DAX holte seine frühen Verluste auf und drehte leicht ins Plus. Die US-Märkte bewegten sich in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen am Mittwoch in der Verlustzone.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen