New Report Highlights Alarming Increase in Prostate Cancer and Advanced Stage Diagnoses

Findings heighten concern for Black men, who are at the highest risk for

diagnoses and deaths

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prostate cancer continues to be one of the most common cancers among men nationwide, showing a 3% increase in incidence per year and a 5% increase in advanced-stage diagnoses per year since 2014, a new report shows. The report also shows that Black men continue to face disproportionate diagnoses and mortality rates, with the incidence of prostate cancer being more than 70% higher in Black men compared to white men.

"An aging population, a pandemic, and a refusal by the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), a Congressionally authorized group of volunteer prevention experts, to recognize the benefits of screening has created the perfect storm for increasing prostate cancer deaths and cases," said Jamie Bearse, ZERO's President & CEO. "This perfect storm is affecting Black patients much harder than anyone else. The way forward in fighting this appalling trend is building a diverse nationwide community of patients, caregivers, doctors, lawmakers, and partners that are equipped to advocate for better access to testing and quality care and improve education and screening outreach, especially to high-risk groups."

Prostate cancer remains the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men (aside from skin cancers) and second leading cause of cancer death in men. According to the report, the 5-year survival rate for men has decreased from 98% in 2022 to 97%.

"Prostate cancer awareness is a significant issue for me because if I had known that military service or family history had increased my chances of developing prostate cancer, I might have been diagnosed earlier," said Darrell Wilson, an advanced prostate cancer patient.

The report showed that prostate cancer disparities between Black and white men are at their highest in over a decade. According to new data from 2022, prostate cancer is reported to consist of 37% of cancers diagnosed among Black men, with 41,600 new cases expected this year.

"Black men are nearly twice as likely to be diagnosed with and more than twice as likely to die from prostate cancer than white men. The sorting of money, knowledge, power, and beneficial social connections by race contribute to sustaining these differences over time," said Dr. Reggie Tucker-Seeley, ZERO's Vice President of Health Equity. "We cannot end prostate cancer without addressing the root causes of race and place-based disparities in prostate cancer."

As the nation's leading nonprofit in the fight against prostate cancer, ZERO recognizes that only when we can solve the growing health equity divide for those with the highest risk can we end this disease together. ZERO is addressing the health equity divide with our Health Equity Task Force and the Black Men's Prostate Cancer Initiative. ZERO also partnered with the Prostate Cancer Foundation to create the Young Investigator Award for innovative research into the causes of racial disparities in prostate cancer and potential strategies to reduce them.

In November, ZERO led a White House discussion on prostate cancer as a part of the Biden administration's Cancer Moonshot Initiative. HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra was part of the roundtable, which focused on increasing prostate cancer awareness and access to screening among men of color. Representatives from the American Cancer Society, Prostate Cancer Foundation, 100 Black Men of America, and Prostate Health Education Network participated in the discussion.

ZERO is combating the rising statistics by making screenings affordable and accessible nationwide. Last year, ZERO led advocacy efforts in Illinois to pass legislation to make prostate cancer screening available without co-pays or other cost-sharing, which will go into effect in 2024. Illinois will follow in the footsteps of New York, which in January of 2019 became the first state in the country to pass a law that supports full insurance coverage of the PSA (prostate-specific antigen) blood test, as well as Maryland and Rhode Island, all of which have eliminated co-pays or cost-sharing fees for prostate cancer screening.

To join the fight against prostate cancer, sign up for the 2023 ZERO Prostate Cancer Summit, the largest annual gathering of the prostate cancer community. For more information, support, and resources, visit zerocancer.org.

About ZERO - The End of Prostate Cancer:

ZERO — The End of Prostate Cancer is the leading national nonprofit with the mission to end prostate cancer and help all who are impacted. ZERO advances research, provides support, and creates solutions to achieve health equity to meet the most critical needs of our community. From early detection to survivorship, ZERO is the premier resource for prostate cancer patients and their families to access comprehensive support, make meaningful connections, and take action to save lives.

