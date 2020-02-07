New Report Reveals How Life Science Instrument Companies Can Reach Scientists

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Every couple of years Arlington, VA-based BioInformatics asks life scientists about their advertising preferences. Bioinformatics, part of the Science and Medicine Group, details the different perceptions life scientists have when they encounter advertisements in its newest report, The 2020 Best Practices for Advertising to Life Scientists: Online and in Print.

How much time are scientists reading? Scientists are spending an increasing amount of time reading research-related material online (over 16 hours per week) than product and service-related content (almost 5 hours per week). Accessing research-related content on smartphones and tablets has increased significantly within the last two years.

How many places to advertise? On average, a life scientist reads five to six online publications and six to eight different print publications received monthly, according to the report. Ads that appear on popular publication sites and print publications can greatly benefit from the high amount of traffic.

Print, online, or both? While online advertising is the most preferred method for informing life scientist of products and services, integrated print and online advertisement can be more effective at raising awareness of products and improving vendor name recognition.

How does age affect preferences? Generationally, millennial life scientists use print and online advertising more frequently when making a purchase decision than any other age group. However, online ads are still more important than print ads for informing life scientists of products and services. Boomer life scientists see product awareness as the most likely effect of print ads, while millennials view vendor name recognition as the most likely effect.

What are the regional distinctions? Regionally, life scientists in Asia-Pacific find online advertising to be more important in informing them of products and services and more influential than print ads when making product purchase decisions.

What about retargeted ads? While many life scientists would prefer not to receive retargeted advertisements because they find them to be intrusive or annoying, they can still be a powerful tool if used correctly, especially among millennials. It is important to critically evaluate the use of retargeted ads and determine whether they will be significantly beneficial to use and are worth the risk of potentially generating negative reactions.

The report contains hundreds of datapoints. These and many more insights are part of the report. First published by BioInformatics in 2003, "The 2020 Best Practices for Advertising to Life Scientists: Online and in Print " is an indispensable guide to reaching your scientific audience. Improve the effectiveness of your advertising by understanding the messages and media that scientists consider most useful and appropriate. The report can be found at https://bioinfoinc.com/product/advertising-life-scientists-2020/.

