New Research by Roomex and GBTA Reveals Top Travel Management Challenges in 2022

Survey finds that travel policy compliance and accommodation pricing are the key challenges facing travel managers post-COVID

A third of businesses book 500+ room nights per month for their staff

Fifty seven percent say Duty of Care and Safety is a top priority when managing corporate travel

Compliance enforcement is the number one challenge for travel managers

BOSTON, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New research conducted by the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA), in partnership with Roomex, the workforce travel platform, has unveiled the state of business and project travel in 2022. Findings from the survey, completed by over 100 Travel Managers in the US and Canadabetween March 29 and April 15, 2022, has revealed the growth of business travel post-COVID and the methods top businesses are using to manage their staff travel.

Demonstrating the resurgence of workforce travel post-COVID, the survey found that a third of businesses have some significant overnight accommodation needs, with between 25% – 100% of the workforce staying overnight at least once a week. Sixty six percent said between 1% – 24% of their workforce stay elsewhere overnight at least once a week, with only 1% saying they have no accommodation needs at this time.

A third of businesses surveyed stated that their average room nights booked per month exceeded 500, with 13% booking between 200 – 500 and 18% booking 100 – 200 room nights per month. Project-based travel is particularly prominent, with 39% of businesses saying their organization engages in "a lot" of project travel.

Rising costs featured prominently in the survey, with accommodation price featuring in 82% of travel managers' responses when asked: "What is most important when managing corporate travel?" Seventy nine percent of respondents called out visibility and reporting as an important feature, while 57% noted the importance of duty of care/safety. Just 32% highlighted the price of airline tickets.

Compliance enforcement topped the poll in booking challenges, with 60% of travel managers admitting that getting their staff to stick to travel policy is a challenge their organization currently faces. Fifty one percent noted that traveler satisfaction is also a challenge, pointing to the importance of maintaining strong employee relations in the new post-COVID workplace. Keeping track of all company travelers (38%), keeping track of travel spend/budget (30%) and unsuitable accommodation types (17%) also ranked among the challenges travel managers face in 2022.

Garry Moroney, CEO of Roomex, said: "It is clear from the research that while workforce travel has returned for most businesses, the challenges facing travel managers and finance teams have changed. Rising costs and a renewed focus on traveler satisfaction mean that travel managers need a flexible, efficient and innovative solution to keep up with their organization's travel requirements. Roomex solves this problem and enables every travel manager to take that extra coffee break, safe in the knowledge that they've got the best rate and their travelers will be happy."

Christopher Ely, Research Director at GBTA, said: "In our ongoing GBTA research, we've seen a continued evolution in the challenges that travel managers are now facing. This data around project-based travel and high room night volumes provides insights on what travel managers are thinking about now for their employees and companies, and how they are navigating new considerations as a result of the pandemic and other factors."

About Roomex

Roomex is the all-in-one travel and expenses platform built for businesses with a mobile workforce. Roomex helps you book, manage, pay and analyze all of your accommodation, rail and expenses in one place - saving both time and money. Founded in Dublin, Ireland with offices in Boston, London, and Munich, Roomex is on a mission to make workforce travel and spend management as seamless and cost-effective as possible. With two nominations for Accommodation Innovation and Payments Innovation at the Business Travel Awards Europe 2022, Roomex is pioneering seamless travel booking. To learn more, visit www.roomex.com.

About GBTA

The Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) is the world's premier business travel and meetings trade organization headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area with operations on six continents. GBTA's members manage more than $345 billion of global business travel and meetings expenditures annually. GBTA delivers world-class education, events, research, advocacy, and media to a growing global network of more than 28,000 travel professionals and 125,000 active contacts. To learn how business travel drives lasting business growth, visit www.gbta.org.

