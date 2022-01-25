|
25.01.2022 22:14:00
New Research from CCS Fundraising Reveals Nonprofits Have Strong Expectations for Major Gifts Fundraising Results in 2022, More Insights from Nearly 900 Survey Respondents
NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CCS Fundraising, the leader in nonprofit fundraising consulting, announced the release of the 2022 CCS Philanthropy Pulse survey report. The report is the latest publication from the firm's suite of industry-pioneering thought leadership and original research.
Click here to download the 2022 CCS Philanthropy Pulse survey report.
In an ever-evolving philanthropic landscape, CCS is committed to helping nonprofit leaders make data-informed decisions and remain agile to enable fundraising success.
The CCS Philanthropy Pulse survey report provides a window into the fundraising practices of 877 organizations based on data collected between October 19 and November 17, 2021. As we begin 2022, it is CCS's hope that this report provides nonprofit leaders and fundraisers with helpful contextual data to navigate the year ahead.
The report includes data on nonprofits' fundraising challenges; expectations for fundraising results in 2022; approaches to making their development programs more diverse, equitable, and inclusive; expertise of fundraising staff members; and more development-related questions. Key findings include:
- 91% of respondents discuss the concepts of diversity, equity, and/or inclusion at least occasionally with their donors
- 70% of respondents have at least partially resumed in-person donor meetings and/or events as of November 2021
- 69% of respondents receiving major gifts expect to see a fundraising increase from this source in 2022
- 62% of respondents report that diversity, equity, and/or inclusion are part of their organization's strategic plans for future fundraising priorities
- 53% of respondents cited donor acquisition as one of their organization's top three fundraising challenges
To read the full report, click here.
About: CCS Fundraising is a strategic consulting firm that has partnered with nonprofits for transformational change for 75 years. CCS Fundraising provides a wide range of services that support and strengthen nonprofit fundraising programs, including campaign management, strategic planning, data analytics, and major gift strategy. The firm's experts, skilled in campaign and development strategy, work closely with organizations of all sizes across nonprofit sectors and geographies.
CONTACT: Margaret Fleming, mfleming@ccsfundraising.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-research-from-ccs-fundraising-reveals-nonprofits-have-strong-expectations-for-major-gifts-fundraising-results-in-2022-more-insights-from-nearly-900-survey-respondents-301468066.html
SOURCE CCS Fundraising
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPowell-Aussagen belasten: ATX hält sich wacker -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefrot
Der heimische Markt kann seine anfänglichen Verluste abschütteln. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich im Donnerstagshandel mit Abgaben. Mit schweren Kursverlusten reagierten die asiatischen Aktienmärkte am Donnerstag auf die Ergebnisse des Zinstreffens der US-Notenbank vom Vorabend.