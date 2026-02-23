:be Aktie
New Research Says: Apple Could Be Safe From AI Bubble Fears
Is Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) a tech stock or not? Based on recent trends, Apple stock is not performing like the rest of the technology market. In the past six months, the iPhone maker's share price is up about 17%, strongly outperforming the Nasdaq-100 index (up 8%) and major AI stocks like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) (up 8.5%), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) (down 22%), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) (down 11.3%).AAPL data by YChartsContinue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
