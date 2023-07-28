|
28.07.2023 17:00:00
NEW RESEARCH UNCOVERS THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES FOR FIRST-TIME MOVERS
Duck® brand offers tips to make the process less stressful
AVON, Ohio, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From broken belongings to going over budget, moving comes with its fair share of challenges and stresses. Recent research completed by Duck® brand uncovers insights about first time movers – who they are, what their biggest challenges are and what could potentially make the process easier.
Making the Move - The survey finds that people deciding to leave the nest for the first time are young adults, between the ages of 18 to 25, who plan to move to a nearby apartment (56%) or house (37%).
Biggest Road Blocks - 51% of survey respondents agreed that the biggest challenge of their first move was not knowing where to begin. Other challenges included not knowing how to properly pack (32%) and not knowing what to buy (27%).
Must- Have Moving Tips
After understanding their challenges, the experts at Duck® brand are sharing their top tips to complete any move with ease.
Have Help - Only 5% of first-time movers opted to use a professional moving service, with most citing budget constraints as the reason they didn't hire a moving company. If you're not sure where to begin but you know you'll be one of the 95% of first-time movers making a DIY move, start by enlisting help from family and friends. 43% of first-time movers rely on help from family and friends and 32% depend on their significant other. Only 32% say they moved on their own without help.
Pack Properly - Aside from making the down payment on their new place, 36% of first-time movers say their largest expense was 'buying new furniture/home items,' but that can easily be avoided by properly packing existing essentials.
The research finds that 42% of first-time movers damaged their glassware, such as plates and bowls, and 33% broke décor, like mirrors and picture frames, during the transition. These fragile items should be wrapped securely in Bubble Wrap® Cushioning from Duck® brand to ensure they arrive to the new location in one piece. In fact, 54% of survey participants say they would not move again without protective packaging.
Buy the Basics - Not sure what to buy for the first move? More than half (55%) of survey respondents say the single most essential moving supply is boxes. Although 62% of people used old cardboard boxes for their first move, 73% say they would purchase new boxes for future moves.
To learn more about the Duck® brand products that make moving easier, visit https://www.duckbrand.com/products/moving-storage.
ABOUT DUCK® BRAND
The Duck® brand offers an array of tapes, moving and packing supplies, shelf liner and home products that provide simple, imaginative and helpful solutions for a variety of tasks around the home, school, office and jobsite. Duck® brand is marketed by Shurtape Technologies, LLC, an industry-leading manufacturer of adhesive tape and consumer home and office products, with facilities worldwide. Visit DuckBrand.com for additional product information.
