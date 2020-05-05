New Richmond American Community Opening for Sales in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce that its Seasons at Mojave Drive community will open for sales on Saturday, May 9. This notable new neighborhood in Victorville showcases the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection—versatile floor plans with open, airy layouts and hundreds of exciting structural and design options.

More about Seasons at Mojave Drive (RichmondAmerican.com/MojaveDrive):

Seasons™ Collection homes from the $300s

4 ranch and two-story floor plans to choose from

3 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 2,080 to 3,040 sq. ft.

Close proximity to I-15 and U.S. Route 395

Easy access to shopping, Restaurant Row, golf, Mojave Narrows Regional Park and major employment centers, including the Southern California Logistics Airport

Hundreds of ways to personalize with finishes and fixtures

Complimentary design assistance

Seasons at Mojave Drive is located at 12669 Alveda Street, Victorville, CA 92394. Call 909.579.3288 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information about this beautiful new community.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 205,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

