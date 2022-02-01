New Roku Original Swimming with Sharks to Make The Roku Channel Debut in April

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) and global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) today announced that Swimming with Sharks, the highly anticipated scripted drama series about the dark side of the Hollywood studio system, will make its debut on The Roku Channel this April. The new series is about a Hollywood assistant who turns the tables on an abusive boss. The new Roku Original stars Kiernan Shipka and Diane Kruger in the series.

"Historically, Hollywood has always represented reinvention, rebirth. Starting over. There has never been a better time to embrace that,” said showrunner and creator Kathleen Robertson. "My goal was to subvert this story and come at if from a place of both wonder and corruption, through the eyes of two complex female perspectives. Their performances are quite extraordinary. Nobody will ever see Kiernan Shipka as ‘Don Draper's daughter’ ever again. We are beyond thrilled for this to premiere on The Roku Channel.”

When Lou Simms (Kiernan Shipka) starts her internship at Fountain Pictures she seems like a naïve Hollywood newcomer, awestruck by the studio’s notorious CEO, Joyce Holt (Diane Kruger). In truth, Lou has done extensive research on Joyce and landing this internship was no happy accident. As Lou’s obsession grows, she will do anything to get close to her idol.

"Hollywood can be as cutthroat as it is glamorous,” said Colin Davis, Roku’s Head of Original Scripted Programming. "Swimming with Sharks does not hold back in showcasing the complex, ego driven, and ambition fueled pursuits in one’s attempts to ‘make it’ in a town riddled with more broken dreams than success stories. Kathleen and the talented teams behind and in front of the camera have delivered!”

The Roku Original series will feature six 30-minute episodes and will air exclusively for free on The Roku Channel in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. The drama stars Kiernan Shipka and Diane Kruger. Donald Sutherland, Thomas Dekker, Finn Jones, Erica Alexander, Ross Butler and Gerardo Celasco also star alongside Shipka and Kruger.

"We’re excited to bring Swimming with Sharks to television audiences,” said Lionsgate Television Group Senior Vice President Jocelyn Sabo. "It has the perfect ingredients for a platform defining premium series – a gripping story, an incredible cast and the ability to connect with viewers. We are delighted to work with Roku once again on another amazing Roku Original.”

Swimming with Sharks is written and showrun by Kathleen Robertson and directed by Tucker Gates. Chris Cowles, Liz Destro, Stephen Israel, Jay Cohen and Dana Brunetti served as executive producers.

The Roku Channel is the exclusive home of Roku Originals. From award-winning scripted entertainment and engaging documentaries to new breakout unscripted series, Roku Originals gives viewers free access to bold, fresh entertainment from the biggest names in Hollywood.

Launched in 2017, The Roku Channel is the home of free and premium entertainment on the Roku platform. In Q1 2021, The Roku Channel reached U.S. households with an estimated 70 million people. In Q3 2021, The Roku Channel was a top five channel on the platform in the U.S. by active account reach. Today, The Roku Channel features a diverse lineup of more than 80,000 free movies and programs and 220+ free live linear television channels. It licenses and distributes content from more than 200 partners. In addition to Roku devices, The Roku Channel is available on Web, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV and select Samsung TVs and can be accessed internationally in the U.S., Canada and the U.K.

