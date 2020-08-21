New season: Galerie de l'UQAM unveils its 2020-2021 programming

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 20, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The 2020-2021 season at Galerie de l'UQAM will be dedicated to dialogue between happenings past and present, between artworks, archives, and artefacts, and between various communities and segments of society.

As of September, the public will be invited to discover the work of Rémi Belliveau, graduating Master's student in visual and media arts, who will present an experimental performance exploring the history of rock and roll in New Brunswick Acadian culture. The gallery will also bring together works from its permanent collection under the title Mending. Among Galerie de l'UQAM's new initiatives is Paroles d'image, which will occupy the street-level display windows of the university's Judith Jasmin Pavilion. This first iteration by visual artists Céline Huyghebaert and Sophie Jodoin, at the intersection of images and language, will be entitled Que savez-vous de moi ?

As for our virtual projects, Respiration, the first installment of QUADrature curated by Diane Gistal, will be launched on September 10. The series, in the spirit of Beckett, will activate innovative curatorial approaches involving Québec artists and pre-existing artworks that are transformed or tailored for virtual viewing. The three following segments will be curated by Ariane De Blois, Bénédicte Ramade and the Musée d'art actuel / Département des invisibles.

Following winter break, the gallery will host a major solo exhibition by Enrique Ramírez, co-presented by the École nationale supérieure de la photographie in Arles (France) and the Fresnoy – Studio national des arts contemporains (Tourcoing), curated by Marta Gili. Presenting his first solo exhibition in Canada, the Chilean artist is known for his sensitive treatment of biopolitical themes both historical and current, such as the Pinochet dictatorship and the politics of migration, interpreted through the prismatic motif of the sea.

In March, a major collaborative exhibition entitled The Zerynthia Project undertaken in collaboration with Zerynthia (Rome, Italy) will follow. The exhibition will open a dialogue between items from their collection and Montréal and Canada's contemporary artistic landscape. The highly anticipated exhibition Françoise Sullivan. Works from Italy will be on display simultaneously. After opening at the Macina di San Cresci (Greve in Chianti, Italy) last fall, the artworks and documentary material from this major artist's Italian period will be on display at Galerie de l'UQAM come spring.

In addition to these exhibition activities is Passage à découvert, our annual group show dedicated to graduates of the BFA in visual and media arts. Afterward, the works shown in the context of QUADrature, initially in a virtual mode, will be reunited in the gallery space at the end of the project. Annie France Leclerc will simultaneously present, as part of her MFA, documentation and artworks produced over the course of her many ventures through a Montréal city park, the Boisé de Saint Sulpice in the borough of Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

Among the year's other activities, the colossal online exhibition Canadian Art as Historical Act; and the active loan of the touring exhibition Emmanuelle Léonard. Deployment, at the Ryerson Image Centre (Toronto) are worth noting. We are equally pleased to announce the launch of a new catalogue for this last exhibition on the occasion of our fall opening event.

ON-SITE EXHIBITIONS

September 18 – November 21, 2020

Opening: Thursday, September 17, 5:30 p.m.

Mending

Works by Lise Gervais, Michel Goulet, Kamissa Ma Koïta, Christine Major, Monique Régimbald-Zeiber, David Tomas, etc.

Galerie de l'UQAM picks up the thread of its gallery exhibitions with To Mend, a proposal that focuses on the Collection d'oeuvres d'art de l'Université du Québec à Montréal. The exhibition deals with current issues that are urgent to take into account in order to mend as best we can the narratives of our art history. It also arises from the necessity of revisiting an artistic heritage, built over the past fifty years, in order to have it resonate with the present. The multiple meanings of the title suggest that what is handmade, what is repaired in a frugal and responsible manner, or what is unfolded to offer other facets for consideration, express values that are more essential than ever.

Rémi Belliveau. Hier semble si loin / Chapitre 4 / Jean Dularge

Graduating Master's student in visual and media arts (MFA), UQAM

In April, 1967, Acadian singer/songwriter Jean Dularge did not record his 45 single "Viens voir l'Acadie" on vinyl. He was not the first artist signed by Les Disques Acadisco (label), nor was he required to cancel the release of his song due to a copyright dispute. Hier semble si loin / Chapitre 4 / Jean Dularge is an experimental historiographic project by Acadian artist Rémi Belliveau, wherein a historic fiction is performed and inserted into the fragmented and little-known history of rock 'n roll in New Brunswick's Acadian communities. Based on years of research and artefact acquisition, the artist weaves a story that seeks to validate the hybrid, ever-changing nature of Acadianess, while actively eschewing identification with either of the region's dominant musical tropes, i.e. the anglo-Maritimer or franco-Québécois musical cultures.

As of September 18, 2020

Opening: Thursday, September 17, 5:30 p.m.

Paroles d'image : Que savez-vous de moi ?

Artists: Céline Huyghebaert, Sophie Jodoin

Exterior windows of the Judith Jasmin Pavilion on the Université du Québec à Montréal

Paroles d'image is a project conceived for public space in which Montréal artists can explore the intersections of images and language across a range of disciplines. Visual artists Céline Huyghebaert and Sophie Jodoin were commissioned to create installation work for the exterior windows of the Judith Jasmin Pavilion on the Université du Québec à Montréal downtown campus. The artists will ground their exploration in current social topics, namely examining history as construct, female embodiment/space-taking, identity seeking, and social inequalities.

January 15 – February 27, 2021

Opening: Thursday, January 14, 5:30 p.m.

Enrique Ramírez. People Are Places

Curator: Marta Gili

Exhibition coproduced by Galerie de l'UQAM, the École nationale supérieure de la photographie (Arles, France) and the Fresnoy – Studio national des arts contemporains (Tourcoing, France)

How can we recall the past without reediting the present? How can we move forward while understanding what we're leaving behind? How can we give back dignity to precarious bodies?

This exhibition brings together a dozen works by Enrique Ramírez on the theme of the sea as a biopolitical space inhabited by the desires, memories, grief and hope of bodies in search of a place to rest and be mourned. Born in Chile in 1979 during the Pinochet dictatorship, Ramírez evokes in many of his works the bodies of the "disappeared," those killed by the regime and often thrown into the sea. In the absence of tombs and graves to mourn these lives cut short by terror, the sea becomes a place where their memory can be honoured. The works of Ramírez also include many references to modern-day migration policies, where the sea is a kind of limbo in which civil rights are nullified. Through texts, images and objects of great visual and poetic strength, Enrique Ramírez explores various questions on the impossibility of some bodies becoming places in which life can be fully lived.

March 12 – April 17, 2021

Opening: Thursday, March 11, 5:30 p.m.

The Zerynthia Project

Curator: Louise Déry, in collaboration with Mario Pieroni, Dora Stieflmeyer and Barbara Nardacchione (Rome)

Several artists from Québec, Canada and Italy

The Zerynthia Project unsettles the status of physical objects by exploring the interplay of archive, artefact, and artwork. Using material collected by the Associazione per l'Arte Contemporanea Zerynthia (Rome), instigated by Mario Pieroni and Dora Stieflmeyer, the exhibition will open a dialogue between items from the Zerynthia collection (visual arts, sound, poetry and literature) and Montréal and Canada's contemporary artistic landscape. The exhibition will likewise provide a platform for a new large-scale archival publication culling four decades of work by international artists such as Donatella Landi, John Cage, and Dennis Oppenheim, to name a few.

Françoise Sullivan. Works from Italy

Curator: Louise Déry

Exhibition produced by Galerie de l'UQAM in partnership with La Macina di San Cresci (Greve in Chianti, Italy)

During the 1970s, Françoise Sullivan visited Italy on multiple occasions to immerse herself in the artistic movements being developed around Arte Povera. In Rome, she met several leading figures in the art world such as Jannis Kounellis, Mario Diacono, Emilio Prini, Germano Celant and Graziella Lonardi. Particularly in the summer of 1972, she stayed in Tuscany with her sons, where she regularly met with Gianfranco Sanguinetti, a revolutionary theorist and member of the italian Situationist International branch. Alongside him and on several occasions, she met Guy Debord, founder of the Situationist movement and author of The Society of the Spectacle. In Françoise Sullivan. Works from Italy, a lesser-known period of Françoise Sullivan's extensive career is presented, with works either created in Tuscany and Rome, or inspired by these moments that embody a true turning point and gave impetus to her artistic vision. A catalogue written by Louise Déry will be launched on this occasion.

April 30 – May 8, 2021

Opening: Thursday, April 29, 5 :30 p.m

Passage à découvert 2021

Graduating students in visual and media arts (BFA), UQAM

Passage à découvert is an opportunity to discover the work of tomorrow's contemporary artists and teachers who will one day occupy our museums, galleries and schools. The exhibition illustrates the creative energy, curiosity and freedom of these graduating students and demonstrates their professionalism as well as the enthusiasm generated by their projects. An annual event, this exhibition also highlights the richness and diversity of the programs offered by the École des arts visuels et médiatiques de l'UQAM, which fosters multidisciplinary training.

May 21 – June 19, 2021

QUADrature

General curator: Louise Déry, in collaboration with Anne Philippon and Philippe Dumaine

Artists: 16 artists from Québec

Curated successively by Diane Gistal, Ariane De Blois, the Musée d'art actuel / Département des invisibles and Bénédicte Ramade, QUADrature is inspired by the work Quad (1980) by Samuel Beckett, a television play that resonates strongly with the current worldwide pandemic. The general curator invited four others to each develop one of the project's four acts, as well as involve four artists and works created for virtual viewing. In Spring 2021, these will ultimately be reunited in a fifth on-site presentation, considered a global conversation that will present the work of four curators and 16 artists.

Annie France Leclerc. Par-delà la forêt se trouve un jardin

Graduating Master's student in visual and media arts (MFA), UQAM

An artist's intimate connection to a swath of protected urban parkland in Montréal's Ahuntsic neighbourhood is the subject of Annie France Leclerc'sPar-delà de la forêt se trouve un jardin. The installation will combine artefacts and artworks past and present to create a dialogue between the Boisé de Saint Sulpice and woodland of Leclerc's childhood home in the Lower St. Lawrence valley. Exploring the potential of personal history, urban nature areas, and plants, the artist hopes to elicit a sense of interconnection between biological and psychological phenomena – each evolving in a delicate shared space – so as to reveal the power of these manifold processes.

VIRTUAL EXHIBITIONS

September 11, 2020 – April 17, 2021

QUADrature: Respiration

September 11 – October 10, 2020

Opening: virtual presentation on Thursday, September 10, 5:30 p.m.

Guest curator: Diane Gistal

Artists: Moridja Kitenge Banza, Marie-Danielle Duval, Marie-Laure S. Louis, Siaka S. Traoré

The central motif of Respiration is a seemingly banal action which has taken on an eminently politically status for African communities and people of African descent. The inability to breathe, so keenly felt both symbolically and physically, looms over Black lives like a sword of Damocles. Recent developments in the United States have drawn global attention to a movement rooted in dread and defiance, encouraging millions worldwide to join in chanting "Black Lives Matter." Québec is no exception to this turn in the zeitgeist. By focusing precisely on the silences, hesitations, sighs, and intakes of breath, Montréal artists Moridja Kitenge Banza, Marie-Laure S. Louis, Siaka S. Traoré and Marie-Danielle Duval at once reveal and sublimate the political power of simply "breathing."

October 23 – November 21, 2020

Opening: Thursday, October 22, 5:30 p.m.

Guest curator: Ariane De Blois

January 15 – February 27, 2021

Opening: Thursday, January 14, 5:30 p.m.

Guest curator: Musée d'art actuel / Département des invisibles

March 12 – April 17, 2021

Opening: Thursday, March 11, 5:30 p.m.

Guest curator: Bénédicte Ramade

Since May 2018

Canadian Art as Historical Act

Curator and coordinator: Josée Desforges

150ans150oeuvres.uqam.ca

Bringing together more than 150 artists, Canadian Art as Historical Act attempts to integrate art into Canadian history by interweaving works from the canon with unfamiliar discoveries, artistic events and visual anachronisms. The exhibition is produced by Galerie de l'UQAM and displayed online with the support of the Virtual Museum of Canada, an initiative of Canadian Heritage.

TOURING EXHIBITION

April 28 – August 8, 2021

Emmanuelle Léonard. Deployment

Curator: Louise Déry

Ryerson Image Centre, Toronto, Ontario

Deployment presents a recent body of work by Montréal-based artist Emmanuelle Léonard, initiated within an artist residency in Northern Canada, as part of the Canadian Forces Artists Program. In pursuing the photo and video work she has been undertaking for the past 15 years, based on a variety of visual archives and data surrounding different systems – judicial, administrative, military or religious –, Léonard continues to harbour an active interest in authoritative functions and the subversion mechanisms they generate.

