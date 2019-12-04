New Security and Optimization Features in Unisys CloudForte® Bolster Services Delivered on Amazon Web Services

BLUE BELL, Pa., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced two new CloudForte® capabilities − the Unisys Cloud Compliance Director™ and Cloud Architecture Navigator™ − now available on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

CloudForte is Unisys' comprehensive solution to automate and accelerate secure digital transformation and cloud operations. With these new capabilities, Unisys has enhanced its CloudForte services to provide clients with better visibility into whether their cloud architecture, security and compliance match up to industry best practices. These automated capabilities of CloudForte help clients enhance security and optimize operations for workloads delivered on AWS as well as in hybrid- and multi-cloud environments.

"Respondents to the inaugural Unisys Cloud Success Barometer™ study indicated that their cloud implementations would benefit from a comprehensive roadmap to ensure the right architectural framework at the outset, airtight security and consistent regulatory compliance – all qualities required to 'do cloud right'," said Raj Raman, CTO, Cloud at Unisys, which made today's announcement at the AWS re:Invent 2019 conference in Las Vegas. "These new CloudForte capabilities enable organizations using AWS to achieve that objective while leveraging automation for significant economies of scale and cost."

The Cloud Compliance Director feature of CloudForte provides an automated capability for cloud security posture management (CSPM) – a daunting challenge as cyber threats steadily become more sophisticated. In fact, leading research firm Gartner, Inc. has estimated that 99% of cloud security failures through 2025 would result from organizations' inaction. Cloud Compliance Director removes security blind spots proactively. It incorporates a continually updated database of key security regulations and constantly monitors for compliance – showing status through an easy-to-read graphical dashboard. Cloud Compliance Director drives operational improvement through integration with DevOps, multi-cloud environments and other advanced cloud architectures.

The Cloud Architecture Navigator feature of CloudForte conforms to the AWS Well-Architected Framework approach. The Unisys offering takes an innovative, phased approach to cloud optimization. It supports continual review and optimization of how cloud implementations match up to changing technology and fluctuating workload requirements across five critical aspects of the cloud: cost, security, performance, reliability and operations. As a result, Unisys recommends optimization and remediation that allow the organization to deliver services at peak performance and greater cost-efficiency on AWS or on other cloud environments.

