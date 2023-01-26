|
26.01.2023 17:30:51
New-Seller Savings Gives Sellers a Boost To Grow at Walmart
The start of the year is always an exciting time. It’s a time for reflection, setting goals, pushing boundaries and trying new things. This year, sellers can win big with us as Walmart Marketplace continues to grow and deliver a top-quality product selection and a world-class shopping experience.Our New Year’s resolution is simple: To be our customers’ number-one shopping destination and the preferred easy-to-use, low cost and profitable platform for sellers of all sizes. That’s why we’re giving new sellers an extra boost to get their products in front of our customers. Our New-Seller Savings offer is packed with incentives and benefits to support new sellers based in the U.S. as they launch on Marketplace – and help them achieve their own New Year’s goals in the process.New-Seller SavingsNew-Seller Savings is designed to make launching on Walmart Marketplace as simple, seamless and rewarding as possible. This limited-time offer grants new sellers based in the U.S. up to a 25% commission rate reduction for 90 days when trying Walmart exclusive tools and services including:Walmart Fulfillment Services (WFS): End-to-end fulfillment services for Walmart Marketplace sellers of all sizes.Sponsored Search advertising: High-visibility Search ads to help get your brand in front of customers actively searching for products like yours.Repricer: Automated pricing tool that helps sellers stay ahead of the competition.For additional benefits, including rate reductions on the programs listed above, click here.New Seller Savings Infographic reads "Up to 25% off referral fees. 10% go live and complete the New-Seller Survey, plus 5% ship with Walmart Fulfillment Services, plus 5% advertise with Walmart Connect, plus %5 enroll in the Walmart Repricer. Scale up with a $500 Sponsored Products ad credit."A bigger and better MarketplaceThere’s no better time than now to join and grow with us. In fact, we’re one of the fastest growing marketplaces in the U.S. In our FY23 Q3 earnings report released last November, we announced that our Marketplace SKU inventory had increased by 50% to 370 million SKUs, and we’re adding more each day. We onboarded 8,000 new sellers in Q3, and we're actively recruiting more sellers to fulfill the needs of the 118 million customers on average who visit Walmart.com each month.It’s not only our robust product assortment that sets us apart. We know that customers have plenty of options to online shop – in fact, 73% of customers prefer shopping through multiple channels. Our goal is to make Walmart the place they turn to first. And just as we want Walmart to be the first choice for customers, we want to be the top choice for all sellers – from small businesses to major brands. As we continue to enhance Walmart.com and the Walmart app, we are also upgrading the seller experience with a faster onboarding process and updated tools and resources. Sellers who choose our marketplace have access to our proprietary solutions and services that help them succeed and grow their businesses. That’s the competitive advantage of selling with the world’s leading retailer. Satisfaction, deliveredWalmart Fulfillment Services helps sellers focus on their products without worrying about logistics. With one of the world’s largest supply chains, we’re uniquely positioned to provide the scale, quality, cost and efficiency sellers need to grow a successful business on Walmart.com.In addition to a simple pricing structure with no hidden fees, WFS sellers can expect even more benefits, including:Two-day shipping: When you fulfill your orders with WFS, you can offer 2-day shipping throughout the contiguous U.S. for free on all eligible orders. Eligible products will also automatically earn ‘2-day shipping’ or ‘Fulfilled by Walmart’ badges.Free and easy returns: Customers can make hassle-free returns in-store and online.Upon partnering with WFS, we’ve seen major growth in no time. Integrating our business, managing shipments, and reviewing reports is extremely simple and easy.Connections at your fingertipsAt a time when Walmart is making it easier than ever for sellers to get started on Marketplace, Walmart Connect is making it even easier for sellers to connect with millions of Walmart customers through Sponsored Search ads.Sponsored Search advertising can help sellers accelerate customer discovery in a growing marketplace. We’ve learned from our customers that they want buying suggestions, and our search platform helps customers discover products that meet their needs. Relevant Sponsored Search ads reach customers while they’re actively searching Walmart.com for similar products. Sellers only pay when customers click their ad.Walmart Connect continues to boost ways for sellers of all sizes to take advantage of Sponsored Search, including self-service advertising tools through the Walmart Ad Center. New Marketplace sellers are automatically enrolled to the Walmart Ad Center, where they’ll find step-by-step guidance to help make launching a Sponsored Search campaign easy – even for first-time advertisers.Get the most out of MarketplaceFrom large retailers to small businesses, we’re rolling out the welcome mat. With the New-Seller Savings program underway and our digital channels poised for further growth, now is the perfect time for sellers to explore Walmart Marketplace and to see how our tools and services can help them scale their businesses. Let’s grow together!
