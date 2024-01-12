12.01.2024 08:17:00

New share capital registered

Oslo, Norway, 12 January 2024

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA (the "Company") refers to the resolution made by the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting on 18 December 2023 to increase the share capital by NOK 3.00 through issue of six (6) new shares each with a par value of NOK 0.50.

The share capital increase related to the share issue has been registered with the Norwegian Register of Enterprises. Following such registration, the Company's registered share capital is NOK 100,672,140, divided into 201,344,280 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.50.

The share capital increase was done to facilitate a reverse share split (share consolidation) of the Company's shares in the ratio of 10:1 to meet Oslo Børs’ requirements of a minimum share value of NOK 1 per share.

The Company will issue a separate stock exchange announcement at a later date with the key dates for the share consolidation once such dates are established.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Please direct any further questions to ir@interoil.no (mailto:ir@interoil.no)

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.


