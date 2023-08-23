















New shares subscribed for in QPR Software Plc’s directed share issue have been registered in the Finnish Trade Register

A total of 1,719,871 new shares subscribed for in QPR Software Plc’s directed share issue have been registered in the Finnish Trade Register today, on August 23, 2023. After the registration of the new shares, the company has 18,175,192 shares in total of which the company holds 339,471 shares in treasury.

The new shares rank pari passu in all respects with the existing shares of the company as of this registration date.

The new shares will be admitted to trading on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on or about August 24, 2023.













For further information:

Heikki Veijola

Chief Executive Officer

QPR Software Plc

Tel. +358 40 922 6029













About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

