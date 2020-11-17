New short book breaks it down simply: how to live more sustainably for the environment and help prevent climate change

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With record heat waves, bigger hurricanes, more destructive fires, and a pandemic, the impact of climate change and the need to live more sustainably is becoming more evident. A new book recently published titled "The Guide to Being a Good Human for the Earth" breaks down all the leading research and solutions for living sustainably with the earth. This very short, easy to understand book is accessible for the non-scientist, non-environmentalist to learn what they can do to live more sustainably with the planet.

"When I started wondering what I can do to help prevent climate change and how I can live with less impact on the environment 5 years ago it was difficult to find this information. After a lot of research and taking several classes I thought of the idea for this book to simply provide this information to the average person. My hope is that with this format the message can reach a broader audience," said Travis Ramsey, the author and a certified LEED Green Associate.

The book is 90 small sized pages and provides something like a checklist with quick and easy to understand explanations on things anyone can do to live more sustainably. At the end of the book or at goodhuman.eco/good-human-score you can answer questions to calculate your "Good Human Score" to see how you are doing.

The book is priced at $10.00 to make it very accessible to a broad audience and sold on Amazon, Apple, and Barnes and Noble. Or you can read the content for free on the goodhuman.eco website.

Good Human is a nonprofit organization that works on multiple efforts to help the world live more sustainably from publishing books, sustainability consulting, and more.

