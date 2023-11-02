New SLING TV Features Give Viewers More Personalized Options

SLING TV Features Include: Live Sports Scores, Apple Purchase Capability, User Profiles and In-App "One Click" Content Purchase

Upgraded User Experience to Watch Favorite Programming and Entertainment

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SLING TV today announced its enhanced viewing features that include Live Sports Scores, Apple Purchase Capability, User Profiles and In-App "One Click" Content Purchase, giving users more power and control over what they watch, allowing for a more personalized and unique experience that is individualized for everyone.

"Our top priority at SLING is to provide our customers with the best television experience possible. We want to put people in charge of their entertainment," said Gary Schanman, executive vice president and group president, DISH Video Services. "That means, we look for ways to deliver new innovative functions that elevate the viewing experience and give customers more personalized features and menus allowing them to control what they watch, and how they watch and interact with the information available to them on our service."

New Features:

Viewers can still access real-time scores to help them find the most exciting games to watch, but now they can do it across all the major leagues SLING carries, including NCAA Football and Basketball, NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB. SLING has added team records, seeding and ranking, game clock, live scores and the network the game is on. If the user is a subscriber they can immediately click into the game, other users will be sent to a page to add the content. The Sports Scores feature is built right into the home screen and can be accessed right next to the video player, so viewers can quickly find the game or the scores they need. Apple Purchase Capability: Now SLING users can use their Apple ID to buy SLING, manage purchases, subscriptions and add-ons within the app utilizing Apple Pay. SLING and Apple users can pay quickly in 44 currencies using payment methods associated with their Apple ID, access their purchased content on all devices the app supports and restore purchases on new devices. It also allows customers to quickly view payment history and manage all their SLING TV subscriptions or add-ons in one place.

Free and current SLING paid subscribers can now immediately subscribe to recommended content they find through search, the home page and even on partner platforms. This feature adds convenience and awareness to our users to find and enjoy all of our great content. User Profiles On All Devices: Enables users to create personalized profiles that have all their favorite shows, movies and DVR recordings. The feature allows for up to four additional user profiles that can be labeled and color-coded to easily differentiate among multiple users. Other features include more relevant personalized content on the Home Screen of each profile, the ability to schedule, manage and watch DVR recordings by profile, the ability to pick up where you left off with profile-specific "Continue Watching" and favorite channels specific to each profile.

SLING Orange and SLING Blue continue to offer unbeatable value for top channels such as A&E, AMC, Bravo, CNN, ESPN, NFL Network, TBS, TLC, TNT, USA and more. SLING stands apart in offering consumers the flexibility to choose the service that fits their needs, rather than settling for a costly bundle. SLING Orange and SLING Blue are the best value in live TV, delivering top networks and the most popular content starting at an unmatched $40-a-month price.

ABOUT SLING TV

SLING TV is an Emmy® Award-winning live streaming TV service that provides more than 800 channels from today's most popular networks across its general market, Latino and international services. It is available on all major streaming devices, smart televisions, tablets, game consoles, computers and smartphones. SLING TV offers two general market streaming services, SLING Orange and SLING Blue, that collectively feature content from ABC/Disney/ESPN, FOX, NBC, AMC, A&E, AXS, Discovery, Scripps, Turner, Viacom, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, Pac-12 Networks, GSN, Hallmark, SHOWTIME, STARZ and MGM+. SLING TV offers customers access to free content via Sling Freestream, à la carte channels and services, plus Pay-Per-View events and movies on demand. SLING TV provides a suite of à la carte and add-on Spanish-language services and packages tailored to English-dominant, bilingual and Spanish-dominant U.S. households. SLING TV is the leading U.S. provider of foreign-language programming, with more than 300 channels in over 20 languages. Additionally, SLING TV offers a variety of local channel solutions through the AirTV brand, which provides products and services that simplify the modern over-the-air (OTA) entertainment experience. Visit sling.com and AirTV.net for more information. SLING TV L.L.C. and AirTV L.L.C. are wholly owned subsidiaries of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH).

