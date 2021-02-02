New Speaker Series Sheds Light on Transitional Justice

BOSTON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for International Law and Policy at New England Law | Boston set a date for the inaugural panel of the Transitional Justice in the USA speaker series. The virtual event will take place Tuesday, February 23, 12:30–2:00pm EST, and is free and open to anyone interested in learning more. Register at bit.ly/CILP-TJ .

Transitional justice is a process that many countries go through following a period of conflict to address large-scale human rights violations and repression. With so much happening in the U.S. right now, it is vital to start a conversation about what we do next.

Series moderator Lisa Laplante, Professor & Director of the Center for international Law and Policy explains, "Transitional justice is a field that has grown immensely in the last thirty years given the many experiences around the world of societies grappling on how to address past episodes of violence, oppression, and conflict often based on race and ethnicity. And yet, there has been less examination of how the transitional justice framework might be applied to the United States, despite a long, rich history in the U.S. of grassroots activism to address racial injustice."

The inaugural panel will discuss if and how the transitional justice model might work in the U.S., especially as we see so many truth, reparation, and justice initiatives cropping up across the nation, and if international experiences should be relevant. Speakers include:

Pablo de Greiff - Director of the Transitional Justice Program and the Prevention Project at the Center for Human Rights and Global Justice at NYU School of Law ; former UN Special Rapporteur on the Promotion of Truth, Justice, Reparation, and Guarantees of Non-Recurrence

Igor Cvetkovski - Senior Advisor on Reparations to the Global Survivors Fund

Eduardo Gonzalez - Research Affiliate, Mary Hoch Center for Reconciliation; former member of the Peruvian Truth and Reconciliation Commission

Sarah Kasande - Head of Office, International Center for Transitional Justice in Uganda

Yasmin Sooka - Executive Director of the Foundation for Human Rights in South Africa; former member of the South African Truth and Reconciliation Commission & Sierra Leone

Sally Avery Bermanzohn - Professor Emerita, Brooklyn College, CUNY; participant in the Greensboro Truth and Reconciliation Commission

New England Law's Center for International Law and Policy, in collaboration with over 30 other organizations, is planning five parts to the series, which will be an ongoing platform to highlight local initiatives, raise awareness of work being done, and mainstream the conversation. Learn more: bit.ly/TJintheUSA .

