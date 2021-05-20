New SSAB Campaign Spotlights Impact of Counterfeit Steel in Indonesian Mining Sector

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish steel production company SSAB, the world's leading producer of high strength steel, is to put renewed focus on the impact of counterfeit steel following counterfeit sales of its extreme hardness Hardox® wear plate. The well-known steel brand Hardox® wear plate is owned by SSAB and is a registered trademark.

According to the Steel Alliance Against Counterfeiting (SAAC), more than 53% of the steel industry has personally come across fake products during their day-to-day operations. Fake products, in the form of fraudulent, non-certified branding and passing off refurbished steel products as new, not only seriously impact business operations, but also pose a threat to health and safety.

Substandard or counterfeit steel is often poorly made and tested, resulting in low durability and a hazardous environment for employees. This could easily lead to increased cost for insurance, repairs, and replacement as accidents and wear and tear increase.

The use of counterfeit steel can easily land companies in legal trouble, and the processes that produce such steel tend to overlook environmental impact and cause increased contamination.

Genuine Hardox® Guaranteeing Safety, Durability and Sustainability

Genuine, certificated steel products ensure operational safety and longevity of operations. Decades of research into the steel manufacturing and testing process has also led to the establishment of safer, more environmentally friendly production processes, and longer-lasting more endurable steel products.

All grades of genuine Hardox® wear plates are manufactured in SSAB's advanced facility in Scandinavia and the USA. In Indonesia, Hardox® wear steel is solely available through SSAB's own sales channels and in end-use equipment produced by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Each steel plate is produced with exact weight calculations and precise safety margins to ensure a guaranteed flatness that either meets or exceeds EN 10029 standards with Hardox's signature properties of tolerance and flexibility, which allow it to absorb substantial impact without any permanent deformation or cracking. Hardox's guaranteed properties of toughness, strength, and durability not only keeps employees safe, but also safeguards your investment

With SSAB's mission to create a stronger, lighter, and more sustainable world, Hardox® wear plate provides the very best in terms of abrasive-resistance (AR), extended lifespan weight and extreme hardness for even the most challenging environments.

The improved durability, abrasive resistance (AR), extended life-span and extreme hardness also for smaller lighter vehicles contributing to reduced emissions and optimized mining operations. The unique toughness of Hardox steel reduces the possibility of failure, and gives you added value with long lasting longevity.

Furthermore, Hardox® wear plate is 100% recyclable at the end of its life and can be reused without compromising its unique, market leading properties.

"We have come a long way since the birth of the modern steel industry in 1850, but the prevalence of counterfeit steel products continues to negatively affect perceptions of the steel industry and pose significant risks to business, health and safety and the environment. Particularly, within the extreme conditions of the mining sector where steel is required to be as long-lasting and endurable as possible.

SSAB has invested heavily in creating a stronger, lighter and more sustainable world. Our standardized production and testing process ensures that each product SSAB supplies is the very best in terms of resistance, weight and endurance," said John Kuan, Country manager for South East Asia, SSAB.

The resulting qualities of Hardox® products reduce the need to rely on more inferior steel products, and ensures peak performance throughout its lifespan. This is something that substandard and counterfeit steel cannot provide.

How to Distinguish Genuine Hardox® Products

To combat counterfeit steel products and help protect consumers, SSAB has implemented the following measures to guarantee the authenticity of Hardox® wear plate:

Consistent hardness from the surface to the core of the material

Strength in accordance with the material's specification

Toughness is a unique benefit of Hardox® wear plate

Guaranteed properties in Hardox® - flatness, thickness & bending

Mill certificate of authentication for material delivered

As the official supplier of Hardox® products in Indonesia, companies should only look to SSAB for their premium steel needs. If you are concerned that you may have been misled to purchase counterfeit steel or would like to report a distributor of counterfeit Hardox® wear plates, please contact SSAB as soon as possible.

Genuine Hardox only by SSAB

