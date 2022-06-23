New study finds AI-powered business card scanner Covve has the speed and accuracy needed for us to finally have paperless meetings

NICOSIA, Cyprus, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --With digitization and the environment high on the agenda of most companies, a newly published study was released this week by technology consulting firm Capacitor Partners, offering an extensive comparison of Business Card Scanners: CamCard Vs Covve Scan, ABBYY and BizConnect. It concluded that when it comes to the best business card scanning apps in the market, personal CRM app provider Covve offers the best scanner for accuracy and speed at the lowest price point.

As the world around us is going digital and paperless, the benefits to small business are clear - cost savings, higher efficiency and improved ecological responsibility. As more businesses embrace innovation and digitization, we see file cabinets uploaded to the cloud and signatures validated electronically. Digital business card solutions are available, but paper business cards are still in use, particularly at events, where businesspeople leave with pockets full of them.

The best way not to waste a paper card is to digitize it on the spot and hand it back, contributing to a more environmentally conscious process. Digitizing on the spot however means speed and accuracy are fundamental. As a result of the frustration at the lack of performance provided by the leading scanners in the market, personal CRM provider Covve, decided to develop their own scanning engine to improve the contact import quality and speed required by their users, largely power networkers such as entrepreneurs. The team leveraged deep domain expertise and the latest technologies to develop Covve Scan, an AI-powered scanner which offers accurate business card scanning in over 30 languages and includes features such as tagging and notes, exports to Contacts and Excel and integration with Salesforce and Zapier.

According to a recent study by the technology consulting firm Capacitor Partners, Covve Scan significantly outperformed the traditional players, delivering 96% accuracy in just 2.1 seconds with Bizconnect trailing behind with 88% accuracy in 7.9 seconds. The market leaders, CamCard and ABBYY scored 72% in 3.9 seconds and 66% in 6.2 seconds, respectively. The study compared four of the most prominent business card scanners in the world in terms of accuracy, speed, versatility of features, and pricing. Extensive testing was done on various parameters including scanning capabilities, UX pricing and over 5500 fields were eventually examined resulting in accuracy scores across clusters.

The study concluded that Covve Scan offers the best accuracy and speed at the lowest price point.

Yiannis Gavrielides, CEO of Covve, says, "Studies such as this, which include extensive testing and comparison of features that make a difference particularly to small business users, help us improve the value and competitiveness of our solutions. We are obviously delighted with the results and aim to continue bringing differentiating value to professionals with our business networking services and products."

The full study is available on the Capacitor Partners blog:

https://www.capacitorpartners.com/post/an-extensive-comparison-of-business-card-scanners-camcard-abbyy-covve-scan-bizconnect

About Covve: Covve's mission is to help professionals build meaningful relationships. Its digital business card products are used by leading companies like Avis, Deloitte and Altice, whilst its personal CRM app is used by entrepreneurs and business professionals across the globe to improve relationships and career prospects. Its features are designed to make networking more proactive with smart reminders and people-centric notes in a state-of-the-art app designed to maximise business opportunities within a simple user-friendly interface: https://covve.com.

Covve Scan is Covve's business card scanner, a highly rated app designed to help busy professionals quickly and accurately digitize and organize their contacts in 30+ languages and go paperless. Learn more at https://covve.com/cardscanner/.

