New Study Finds Oxaloacetate Significantly Lowers PMS Mood Symptoms

SAN DIEGO, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Terra Biological LLC reports a new study , peer-reviewed and published by the Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology Science, finds that daily intake of oxaloacetate (OAA) significantly relieves Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS)-related mood symptoms within the first menstrual cycle.

The randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled study led by Lisa Tully, Ph.D., reports that the four core mood symptoms associated with PMS, anxiety, irritability, stress and gloomy mood, were all significantly reduced compared to placebo after daily intake of 200 milligrams of oxaloacetate, an over-the-counter dietary supplement.

The study reports that, on average, 30 days of daily OAA supplementation produced,

51 percent reduction in PMS-related anxiety

54 percent reduction in PMS-related gloomy mood

36 percent reduction in PMS-related stress

18 percent reduction in PMS-related irritability

The complete clinical trial results have been made available to the public by the National Institutes of Health.

"This important finding, be able to reduce the severity of mood symptoms is exciting for doctors and women sick of dealing with the monthly struggle. The magnitude of relief here is on par or greater than what is seen in typical prescription drug interventions for PMS mood symptoms, but is more accessible and doesn't require disruption of the body's natural hormone cycling," says Dr. Tully.

In response to the clinical trial results, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has allowed OAA manufacturers to include the structure/function claim of "Oxaloacetate may help alleviate the mild to moderate psychological and/or behavioral symptoms associated with Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS)."

"These results will certainly encourage further study," says Dr. Tully. "The significance of symptom relief without hormone disruption or altering serotonin activity, like an SSRI, evolves our understanding of the root cause of PMS mood symptoms and may provide patients an additional treatment option."

Researchers theorize that oxaloacetate relieves PMS-related mood symptoms by improving glucose metabolism in both the brain and body. Studies have shown that the cerebellum, a part of the brain now tied to mood regulation, requires much higher levels of glucose than normal during PMS. As well, a study has shown oxaloacetate supplementation to support healthy blood sugar levels.

Thus, researchers hypothesize that increased oxaloacetate intake allows the liver to maintain a steady supply of glucose to the cerebellum and, simultaneously, improve the ability of brain cells in the cerebellum to process glucose more efficiently.

"This mechanism would explain why a hallmark of PMS is a craving for high-sugar and high-fat foods," says Dr. Tully. "It also explains why so many women experience temporary relief from these foods, but symptoms return after the sugar crash."

