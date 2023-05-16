New Study finds Volumetric Absorptive Micro-Samplers (VAMS) Prove to be Useful Self-Collection Tools for Assessing Human Exposure to PFAS

The American Chemical Society’s Environmental Science and Technology journal recently published a study, "A Self-Collection Blood Test for PFASs: Comparing Volumetric Micro-Samplers with a Traditional Serum Approach” which reports a test developed by Eurofins Environment Testing is a viable self-collection tool for assessing human exposure to PFAS. This method effectively quantifies PFAS in whole blood samples collected by volumetric micro samplers (VAMS).

PFAS, short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a class of very stable compounds with unique characteristics making them largely unsusceptible to degradation. Some PFAS accumulate and persist in the environment and in humans. Accumulation of some PFAS in blood has been linked to several negative health outcomes, leading to a need for more epidemiological research.

Historically, serum has been used to conduct biomonitoring of PFAS. Traditional blood collection (serum or plasma) for biomonitoring can be costly and challenging to coordinate and requires the support of a trained phlebotomist. Recent studies have indicated whole blood, collected easily with VAMS, to be a better approach for assessing exposure to a broader suite of PFAS.

Results from the American Chemical Society’s Environmental Science and Technology journal’s study included the sampling and testing of individuals through traditional serum and self-collected VAMS. PFAS levels in serum were highly correlated with measurements in capillary VAMS, indicating that VAMS are useful self-collection tools for assessing human exposure to PFAS.

"This research study is a critical effort, as it provides us with confidence that self-collected blood samples provide just as good – if not, in some cases, better – data on human exposure,” said Christopher P. Higgins, a co-author of the study and University Distinguished Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Colorado School of Mines. "Just as importantly, though, these are much easier to collect than traditional serum samples, and thus this really opens the door for bigger-scale PFAS exposure assessment efforts.”

Self-collected blood samples can help support large scale biomonitoring programs and epidemiologic studies providing a promising solution to several obstacles encountered in biomonitoring studies.

This study was co-authored by Andrew Patterson, Thep Phomsopha, and Eric Redman, all scientists from within the Eurofins Environment Testing network of companies in the USA. Additional co-authors include Courtney Carignan and Rachel Bauer with Michigan State University and Heather Stapleton with Duke University.

Read the published paper in Environmental Science and Technology here.

About Eurofins Environment Testing – USA

The Eurofins environmental laboratories network in the US performs analysis of drinking water, groundwater, seawater, soil, air, and tissue using state-of-the-art analytical methods to assess quality and impact on health and the environment.

