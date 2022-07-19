New Study Links One Drop's AI-Powered Blood Glucose Forecasts to Better Engagement and Diabetes Outcomes

Adults with type 2 diabetes who received glucose forecasts and personalized insights were more likely to track health data in the One Drop app and achieved lower average glucose

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One Drop , a leader in precision health solutions for people living with diabetes and other chronic conditions, today announced outcomes from a retrospective cohort study published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research (JMIR) on the effects of its novel AI-powered blood glucose (BG) forecasting feature. The study focuses on indicators of glycemic control and health data logging in adults with type 2 diabetes (T2Ds) using the award-winning One Drop digital health platform.

According to the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists (ADCES), self-monitoring of blood glucose (SMBG) is an integral component of effective therapy for people with diabetes and is associated with improved glycemic control. In the present study, cohort members using One Drop's glucose forecasting feature were more likely to log glucose values in the app than those who did not receive forecasts (i.e., matched control group). They also had more glucose measurements within a healthy range after 12 weeks, corresponding to significantly lower average glucose [1]. Researchers identified glucose logging as a partial mediator of the relationship between forecast exposure and week-12 average glucose, thus highlighting a potential mechanism through which glucose forecasts exert their effect among T2Ds—improved mHealth engagement associated with increased self-monitoring of blood glucose and better glycemic management.

"AI-based digital health tools must go beyond data generation to keep people engaged and motivated to make healthier decisions," said Dr. Dan Goldner, EVP of advanced technologies, research, and discovery at One Drop. "Results from the present study validate the strength of our predictive intelligence and cross-disciplinary approach: behavioral data science. In simple terms, One Drop AI reduces cognitive burden caused by managing a chronic condition like diabetes and encourages self-care behaviors to drive cost-saving outcomes."

Unlike other digital health solutions, which apply machine learning to backend infrastructure, One Drop uses artificial intelligence to provide direct support through eight-hour glucose forecasts with over 90% accuracy and deliver immediate insights people can use. The feature simplifies healthy decision-making by connecting everyday behaviors with outcomes and offering ongoing guidance to complement the support members receive from their healthcare providers. Preliminary survey data indicates that 94% of One Drop Premium members who receive glucose forecasts and provide feedback rate them as helpful. One Drop is the first and only glucose forecast provider for people with type 2 diabetes.

To date, One Drop has aggregated more than 39 billion longitudinal health data points from approximately 1.5 million members worldwide. The precision health company uses this wealth of data to train the proprietary machine learning algorithms behind its CE-marked eight-hour glucose forecasts as well as predictive capabilities for people using continuous glucose monitors (CGM), CE-marked blood pressure insights , average blood pressure predictions, and long-term outcomes forecasts for diabetes-related biomarkers .

One Drop is currently developing a minimally invasive health sensor with continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) capabilities designed to provide greater flexibility and insights for people with diabetes compared to blood glucose monitor (BGM) fingersticks alone. Pending regulatory approval and commercial adoption, One Drop believes that integrating its proprietary sensor and existing digital solution should augment proven outcomes and yearly cost savings for members with diabetes and other chronic conditions. The availability of this device is subject to receipt of clearance or approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

About One Drop

One Drop is a precision health company combining continuous diagnostics, predictive analytics and machine learning in an award-winning digital solution to deliver cost-saving outcomes for people living with diabetes and other chronic conditions. The goal: empower everyone to take proactive action for better health, peak performance, and more fulfilling lives. Bluetooth glucose meter kit, on-demand testing supplies, and other One Drop products and services are available for purchase in the One Drop app (iOS and Android) and at onedrop.today , Walmart , Amazon , BestBuy , the Apple Store , and CVS . A sensor with continuous glucose sensing capabilities is in development and subject to regulatory approval.

