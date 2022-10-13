New SUN JOE® 300-Watt 24-Volt Max Cordless Power Station a Must for Active Households

The latest in the revolutionary 24-volt iON+ battery system charges both batteries and electronic devices at once for power-to-go

HOBOKEN, N.J., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From Snow Joe®, America's #1 Brand of Snow Blowers and Electric Pressure Washers, and the leader of the revolutionary 24-volt iON+ battery system, comes the 300-Watt 24-Volt Max Cordless Power Station by SUN JOE. The perfectly portable inverter + generator charges up to four 24-Volt iON+ system batteries (sold separately) and other electronic devices, so consumers can power up and get back to work or play faster and more efficiently than ever, especially during the upcoming winter storm season. Best of all, it's eco-friendly – with no gas, cords, or fumes.

"Today's tech and tools demand more power," says Paul Riley, Jr., Chief Operating Officer at Snow Joe. "Consumers can connect up to four iON+ batteries and use them to power up to six electronic devices like laptops, tablets, phones, etc. to the onboard AC outlet, 2 USB-A and 2 USB-C ports, and 10-Watt wireless charging pad. They can even hot-swap the batteries for continuous power. It's never been quicker or easier to keep your busy life running – even when the power is out."

The SUN JOE 300-Watt 24-Volt Max Cordless Inverter + Generator Power Station also comes equipped with built-in reading lights plus a spotlight for added safety and security—whether camping, tailgating, at the worksite, during outages, and more! And with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicting an above-average 2022 storm season with 14 to 21 named storms and three to six major hurricanes, it's more imperative than ever to stay powered up. The new 300-Watt 24-Volt Max Cordless Power Station is available now for only $199 at snowjoe.com and local retailers across the US.

About Snow Joe, LLC

Snow Joe — and its complementary brands Sun Joe, Aqua Joe, and Auto Joe — planted its roots as a digitally native, direct-to-consumer company that designs, develops, and distributes high-quality, yet affordable, lawn and garden tools. Intuitively merging advanced eCommerce technology on the back-end with innovative tools on the front end, the "Joe" family of brands has disrupted the lawn and garden landscape by its ability to get its tools quickly into the hands of its customers when they need them most. Originally founded in 2004 with the mission to bring homeowners smart winter solutions, the company has grown to become not only the market share leader in electric and cordless snowblowers but also the leader in the electric pressure washer category. Over the years, Snow Joe has evolved into a robust, omnichannel, customer-centric business that now offers a wide range of problem-solving solutions to keep your home, yard, and garden looking beautiful throughout the year. Go With Joe® and Get Equipped® with the right tools to tackle any outdoor chore. For more information, visit: https://snowjoe.com/ or connect with Snow Joe on Facebook and Instagram. For media inquiries, please contact pr@snowjoe.com.

