New Supercharged Skin Treatment Brings Luminosity to a Whole New Level

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperpigmentation, fine lines and wrinkles are no match for this mash-up. Dermalogica introduces LuminFusion, an advanced, 50-minute skin treatment performed exclusively by a Dermalogica skin therapist. LuminFusion combines a targeted retinol peel to resurface and renew, nano infusion technology to infuse active ingredients, and LED red light therapy to diminish signs of aging -- all leading to unparalleled skin luminosity with no downtime.

LuminFusion is started with a double cleanse to remove makeup and oils, followed by a peel packed with retinol, salicylic, and lactic acid that offers a professional level of exfoliation. A skin therapist then performs nano infusion over the peel, supporting ingredient penetration and amplifying skin resurfacing. As a final layer of exfoliation, the peel is removed with a frothy application of Daily Microfoliant, revealing visibly brighter skin only halfway through the treatment.

The client is then prepped for red light therapy (LED) to support the skin's repair process, helping to smooth skin texture and reduce the appearance of fine lines. Dermalogica's professional-only Light Energy Masque is applied to work synergistically with LED and amplify treatment results. Finally, the masque is removed, instantly revealing smoother, more radiant, glass-like skin.

"Today's skinthusiasts are demanding more from their skin treatments, but don't want to settle for lengthy recovery time," says Dermalogica VP of Education, Heather Hickman. "LuminFusion combines Dermalogica's highly personalized approach to skin treatments with the most advanced techniques to effectively treat clients' most serious skin concerns."

Lisa Rossmann, SVP Service & Product at Hand & Stone says, "Over the last three years we've invested in providing more advanced services that leverage professional-grade tools and modalities to deliver advanced results for our customers. With the combination of LED and nanoinfusion, LuminFusion is entirely in sync with what our clients are looking for."

LuminFusion draws on the use of Dermalogica's new ProPen, a professional-only microneedling and nano infusion device in one. Along with Dermalogica's professional-grade exfoliants and masques, the LuminFusion treatment helps clients achieve their healthiest skin in partnership with their skin therapist.

LuminFusion is available at Dermalogica flagship locations; at Hand & Stone locations nationwide starting in 2023; and by licensed skin therapists in accordance with state regulations. Visit our store locator on www.dermalogica.com to find local Dermalogica-trained experts. Prices and availability may vary. Dermalogica recommends 3-6 treatments every 3-4 weeks for maximum results.

Dermalogica is a clinical skin care brand used by skin care professionals around the world. In 1983, founder Jane Wurwand identified a gap in professional skin care training and created the International Dermal Institute to set skin therapists up for success. Wurwand launched Dermalogica in 1986, bucking industry trends in favor of clean formulas, a minimalist look, and commitment to skin health, not beauty.

Dermalogica today trains 100,000 skin therapists per year in advanced technologies and services. Products are formulated for the treatment room, used daily in the hands of licensed skin therapists and by 20 million people for professional results at home. With its global headquarters in Los Angeles, CA, Dermalogica is made in the USA with products sold in more than 100 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.dermalogica.com.

