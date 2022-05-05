New Survey Reveals Link Between Employer-Sponsored Mental Health Services, Recruitment and Higher Worker Productivity

98point6 "2022 Workforce Mental Health Update" Finds 78% of Workers Would Feel More Productive with Access to Mental Health Services; 66% Do Not Know Where to Get Help

SEATTLE, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Mental Health Awareness month, 98point6 , the digital health company offering simple access to exceptional primary care and integrated behavioral health nationwide, today announced results of its 2022 Workforce Mental Health Update. Conducted by OnePoll in partnership with 98point6 , the survey found that 78% believe that a week's worth of mental health days or access to mental health services on top of vacations would boost their productivity. On the heels of the last two years, nearly half (49%) of 2,000 Americans polled admit to struggling with their mental health, yet two-thirds said they do not know where or how to access help. The majority (86%) of people do agree, however, that the widespread availability of telehealth services today has helped them get more comfortable discussing their health concerns.

The survey results also revealed that employer-sponsored mental health services play a key role in recruiting and overall employee satisfaction. Seven in 10 adults believe employers should offer mental health days in addition to sick time or PTO, while nearly two-thirds (64%) said they'd be more inclined to work for a company that offers mental health days and/or access to mental health services or virtual care. Mental health conditions are linked to a 35% reduction in workforce productivity, costing the US economy more than $210 billion in absenteeism, reduced productivity, and medical claims1.

"Our research provides employers with critical insights on how they can better support their most valuable asset—their people," said Dr. Mara Kailin, Senior Director of Behavioral Health at 98point6. "The pandemic has had an indelible impact on people's mental health. Not only have we seen a rise in the need for services over the last two years, there is also far less stigma around seeking and receiving mental health treatment today. With employer-sponsored virtual care now an option for many workers, it's easier than ever to conveniently access care, allowing people who are struggling to get the help they need which allows them to be happier at home and more productive at work."

Other highlights of the survey include:

Half of respondents noticed a change in their physical health when struggling with their mental health, pointing to the need for holistic services and treatment.

Over half said they'd be more likely to seek mental healthcare if a primary care doctor recommended it to them (55%).

Nearly half of respondents have received therapy (47%), and those who have are twice as likely to describe their mental health as "excellent" (43% vs. 21%).

Two-thirds received some form of healthcare via a telehealth service, citing the quality of care they got as "excellent" or "good".

"Primary care physicians are extremely important facilitators for their patients' mental wellness." said Dr. Mara Kailin. "Patients often bring their mental health concerns to a primary care physician first, rather than seeking care with a behavioral health provider. Primary care providers that are trained and equipped to identify and treat these conditions, and who have access to in-house behavioral health specialists, are more likely to successfully connect their patients with the care they need. At 98point6, our integrated operating model allows patients to be diagnosed and treated by a primary care physician and a mental health professional within the same care team. Together, the team determines the course of care and utilizes evidence-based treatments for body and mind."

Survey Methodology

This random, double-opt-in survey of 2,000 Americans was commissioned by 98point6 between April 19 and April 20, 2022. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll, which has corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).

About 98point6

Founded in 2015, 98point6 is pioneering a new approach to primary care. By pairing AI and machine learning with board-certified physicians, our vision is to make primary care more accessible and affordable, leading to better health. We meet consumers where they are by offering private, text-based diagnosis and treatment via a mobile app. For employers, health plans, health systems and retail partners, 98point6 increases primary care utilization among those not actively or appropriately engaged in their health—enabling earlier medical intervention and reducing overall cost of care. For more information about 98point6, visit www.98point6.com .

