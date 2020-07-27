New Survey Shows Cleansing is Not a Balancing Act … But It Should Be

NEW YORK, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While summers across the country look a bit different this year, one thing that should be maintained is a daily skincare routine. A skincare regimen is a year-round essential, but some steps are even more important during the summer months and in a time of regular mask wearing, including cleansing. An effective cleanser should balance what it takes from skin and what it gives – stripping dirt, oil, sweat and residue that build up during a hot summer day, while providing hydration and nourishment to maintain the skin's natural barrier. A new survey conducted online by Harris Poll among 2,000 U.S. adults found that, unfortunately, consumers are confused by what cleansing should entail, with many admitting to exercising poor cleansing habits which date back to their youth. As the #1 dermatologist recommended skincare brand, CeraVe® understands what it takes to create an effective cleanser and is helping consumers achieve their own balanced clean this Cleanse Your Skin Week, which is taking place July 26 through August 1.

Cleansers are often thought of as one-size-fits-all, with consumers overlooking key considerations of the formula, including if it is appropriate for their skin type and the role the ingredients play. In fact, according to the newly released CeraVe® survey results, when selecting a cleanser, 60% of respondents do not consider if a product is formulated for their skin type and 49% do not consider how efficiently the product will even clean skin. To achieve an optimal cleanse, which includes clean skin without a feeling of tightness or dryness, finding a formula that is gentle, provides moisture balance and is intended for the specific skin type it will be used on is essential.

Developed with dermatologists, CeraVe® cleansers have been designed to provide the clean that skin needs thanks to unique formulas that deliver a rich, hydrating experience. CeraVe® cleansers are formulated with hyaluronic acid, a humectant that attracts and retains moisture, and three essential ceramides – 1, 3 and 6-11 – to help restore and maintain the skin's natural barrier. With an array of cleanser formulas and types, including foaming, gel, cream, wipes and bars, CeraVe® offers an effective, gentle cleanser for all skin types that will give back to skin, while taking what isn't good for it.

"When I am helping my patients select a cleanser, I make sure they are looking for key ingredients like ceramides and hyaluronic acid, which will help restore the skin barrier without taking away moisture," said board-certified dermatologist Dr. Sejal Shah. "I recommend CeraVe® because they offer a full range of gentle cleansers for different skin types that are formulated with these ingredients, so skin can reap all the benefits a cleanser should offer, including removing oil and grime while leaving skin with the optimal amount of moisture."

Identifying the best cleanser can be tricky, with 80% of respondents saying they have used trial and error to figure out what works best for their skin and 94% of respondents claiming to have used as many as 15 different cleansing products in their quest to find the one best for their skin. People will even go to extremes, with 54% of respondents admitting to having used hand or dish soap as a face wash, which Dr. Shah confirms can do more harm than good. CeraVe® found that without accurate knowledge of what to look for in a cleanser, many consumers are left confused and ultimately use products based on misconceived notions. In fact, respondents reported associating clean skin with: a squeaky clean feeling (41%), skin feeling tight (32%) and a tingly sensation (22%) – all indicators that skin has lost moisture, which can lead to dryness and irritation. Moreover, more than half of respondents do not consider the ingredients in the formula when choosing a cleanser or whether the product will hydrate skin.

"We've identified a big misconception among consumers, which is that to effectively clean skin, a cleanser should also strip the skin barrier of moisture," said Derrick Booker, Vice President of Marketing. "As a therapeutic skincare brand, CeraVe® cleansers are developed with dermatologists to deliver a gentle, yet effective cleanse that strips away the bad, but helps maintain a healthy moisture balance."

Those surveyed also revealed that when it comes to skincare, hindsight is often 20/20, with 63% of respondents admitting that they wish they had taken better care of their skin when they were younger, proving that consumers begin to understand the importance of a skincare routine as they age and skin evolves. More than half of respondents (58%) say if they could go back in time, they would start a regular skincare routine at an earlier age and 30% say they wish they would have educated themselves about proper products for their skin type. Fortunately, it is never too late to get educated and start a proper cleansing routine and National Cleanse Your Skin Week is the perfect time to start building the habit.

CeraVe® offers a broad range of cleansers for dry, oily, combination, acne-prone and sensitive skin, each developed with dermatologists to ensure that they remove the bad from skin, while leaving everything skin needs to be healthy behind. Throughout National Cleanse Your Skin Week, an annual commemoration of the importance of cleansing skin, enacted by CeraVe®, the brand will be working with dermatologists to educate consumers about cleansing and help everyone develop an effective skincare routine for their own skin type. For skincare tips and to find more information on Cleanse Your Skin Week and CeraVe®, visit us on Facebook and Instagram.

About CeraVe

Founded in 2005 and developed with dermatologists, CeraVe is the first and only brand to offer a complete line of products containing essential ceramides and patented MVE technology to help restore the skin's natural protective barrier. CeraVe has a full line of skincare products to follow the dermatologist-recommended steps of: cleanse, treat and moisturize. The brand's mission is to provide therapeutic skincare for all. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Twitter or at www.cerave.com.

About L'Oréal

L'Oréal has devoted itself to beauty for over 100 years. With its unique international portfolio of 34 diverse and complementary brands, the Group generated sales amounting to 25.8 billion euros in 2016 and employs 89,300 people worldwide. As the world's leading beauty company, L'Oréal is present across all distribution networks: mass market, department stores, pharmacies and drugstores, hair salons, travel retail, branded retail and e-commerce. Research and innovation, and a dedicated research team of 3,870 people, are at the core of L'Oréal's strategy, working to meet beauty aspirations all over the world. L'Oréal's sustainability commitment for 2020 "Sharing Beauty With All" sets out ambitious sustainable development objectives across the Group's value chain. For more information visit www.loreal.com.

Survey Methodology:

This survey was conducted online within the United States by OnePoll on behalf of CeraVe® from June 11, 2020 – June 16, 2020 among 2,000 U.S. adults ages 18 and older.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-survey-shows-cleansing-is-not-a-balancing-act--but-it-should-be-301099813.html

SOURCE CeraVe