New Survey Uncovers Changing Attitudes About Drug and Alcohol Addiction

Destigmatizing Substance Use Disorder

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey that examined stigmas surrounding substance use disorder shows that attitudes towards addiction are starting to change. Nearly 70% of the 2,000 people who completed the survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Landmark Recovery said they are more sympathetic to those suffering from addiction today than they were five years ago. Three out of every four American lives have been touched by addiction in some way, according to the survey. Most survey respondents (76%) said stigmatizing someone with an addiction does more harm than good. Despite empathy, many people (49%) still feel that substance use disorder is a choice, rather than a disease.

"When those suffering from substance use disorders internalize words like junkie, dirty, or addict, they are less likely to seek the treatment they need to recover," said Michelle Dubey Landmark Recovery's chief clinical officer. "It is good that people are starting to recognize that substance use disorder is something that impacts everyone so we can have more conversations that help people make better choices."

Other survey results:

3 out of 10 people have struggled with substance use disorder

47% said they know someone who was treated for substance use disorder

8 out of 10 people said addiction is more common today than it was 10 years ago

52% said they know someone who has struggled with substance use disorder

40% used the word "strong" to describe people who complete addiction treatment

Incidentally, most Americans (80%) believe addiction treatment can help someone recover from a substance use disorder. Two out of three survey respondents said they would consider treatment if they developed an addiction to drugs or alcohol. Learn more about the survey results at https://survey.landmarkrecovery.com.

