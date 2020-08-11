New Tech Folio 16-inch Organizes a Mobile Office for Effortless Portability

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WaterField Designs introduces the Tech Folio 16-inch, both a high-capacity gear organizer and ultra-slim laptop bag, to help work-from-home professionals and tech power users set up and pack up their entire mobile office efficiently.

The line between work and home space has blurred as people increasingly work remotely due to COVID-19. With a padded laptop compartment and a slew of organizational pockets, the Tech Folio 16-inch helps workers seamlessly convert shared family space into a workstation and back again or transition to and from home, work, and the field with their essential tech gear in tow.

""With so many of us now working from home, the simple, clear organization of gear makes it easy to adapt the kitchen table into a workspace and then quickly clean up when it's time to eat or to conveniently move into the living room for a better Zoom background," said company owner Gary Waterfield. "The Tech Folio helps calm the chaos by providing safe storage and easy portability for all the bits and pieces of your mobile office. There's a designated pocket for every accessory you could possibly need."

A built-in padded laptop compartment cradles a 16-inch MacBook, Surface Laptop 3, or similarly-sized PC. The case opens like a book via smooth-gliding waterproof zippers, making all contents easy to see at once. A multitude of interior pockets that stow every imaginable accessory are backed by a gold liner to enhance visibility. A three-sided front-zippered pocket opens to reveal more organization for quick-access items.

Features at a Glance:



Padded 16-inch MacBook Pro laptop compartment encased by impact-resistant foam and lined with plush, no-scratch fabric as soft as a puppy's ear

Opens on three sides to lie flat for convenient access and visibility

Five zippered mesh pockets in different sizes with multiple interior dividers and two open-topped padded pockets for 87-watt USB-C power block, 18-watt USB-C power adapter, Air Pods Pro, external mouse, external hard drive, myriad cords and dongles, SD cards, zip drives, and more

Front flap pocket with interior organization for stylus and pens, phone, and additional accessories

Open-topped back pocket for files and/or a mouse pad

Gold, water-resistant liner in main compartment and front pocket for increased visibility

A simple nylon top handle, a quick-grab rear handle that doubles as a wheeled suitcase passthrough, and an optional Simple or Supreme Shoulder Strap

Smooth-gliding, water-resistant zippers

Choice of rugged, tan waxed canvas or sturdy, black ballistic nylon coupled with full-grain leather details for a professional look

WaterField designed the Tech Folio and Tech Folio Plus, precursors to the Tech Folio 16-inch, using its unique customer-collaboration process. Designing with significant customer input results in highly functional products tailored specifically to customer needs. The Folios in the collection are designed to keep a laptop or tablet and associated tech accessories protected, organized, and easily portable.

Availability and Pricing

Tech Folio 16-inch: $179

Optional add-ons: Simple Shoulders Strap—$15; Supreme Suspension Strap—$39

Colors and materials: black ballistic nylon with black, full-grain leather; tan waxed canvas with distressed, chocolate, full-grain leather

Dimensions: 15 x 11.25 x 2 inches

Weight: ballistic—1.4 lbs.; waxed canvas—1.8 lbs.

Pre-order now. Shipping begins August 14, 2020.

About WaterField Designs

WaterField Designs is an innovative San Francisco designer and manufacturer of bags and cases for tech-savvy consumers who want to stylishly and responsibly transport their technology. WaterField manufactures custom-fitted, high-quality cases and bags for a full range of laptop computers, smartphones, tablets, gaming devices, and other digital gear. All products are manufactured to exacting standards entirely in San Francisco. More information at "Our Story."

