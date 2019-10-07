New Technology at AdventHealth Carrollwood Helps Patients Recover Faster from Knee Replacement Surgery

TAMPA, Fla., October 07, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdventHealth Carrollwood is the first hospital in Tampa Bay to implement the innovative Robotic Surgical Assistant Knee System (ROSA®), which provides total knee replacement patients with a 3-D model of the knee before surgery and faster recovery after the surgery is completed. AdventHealth Carrollwood completes hundreds of total knee replacements each year and the ROSA® Knee System allows patients to return to daily tasks such as walking, driving and gardening faster than with traditional knee replacement surgery.

"We are pioneers in implementing the most advanced methods to improve the mobility of our patients and we are excited to do it using the innovative ROSA® Knee System," said Erika Skula, President and CEO of AdventHealth Carrollwood. "This system allows us to elevate the quality of care for patients and help them get back to life faster than ever before."

A specially trained orthopedic surgeon and care team use a camera and optical trackers attached to the patient's leg to view exactly where the knee is located within the surgical space. If a patient's leg moves even a fraction of an inch, the robot can tell and adjusts accordingly. The ROSA® Knee system provides data throughout the surgery that assists the surgeon in precisely positioning the implant to fit each patient's unique anatomy.

"We are committed to using the most innovative technology to provide the best possible outcomes for our patients," said Dr. Steven Lyons, Orthopedic Surgeon and Vice Chief of Staff of AdventHealth Carrollwood. "Adding the ROSA® Knee system means even more precise placement and that makes the surgery that much more successful for the person we're caring for."

The ROSA® Knee System provides surgeons with real-time data during the surgery and has the ability to analyze the data and help guide recovery needs after surgery.

About AdventHealth West Florida Division

The West Florida Division of AdventHealth has some of the nation's brightest medical minds making lifesaving breakthroughs with surgical pioneers, scientists and researchers using leading edge technology and innovation to deliver our brand of whole-person care. Our network of care includes AdventHealth Carrollwood, AdventHealth Connerton, AdventHealth Dade City, AdventHealth Lake Placid, AdventHealth North Pinellas, AdventHealth Ocala, AdventHealth Sebring, AdventHealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wauchula, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and AdventHealth Zephyrhills, as well as three freestanding offsite Emergency Rooms including AdventHealth Central Pasco ER, AdventHealth Palm Harbor ER and AdventHealth TimberRidge ER. We are more than hospitals, as we have a robust system of care including specialty acute care, over 200 primary care and specialty employed physicians, Express Care at Walgreens clinics, urgent care centers, wound care, physical therapy and home health care. AdventHealth is a faith-based not-for-profit health care system with a mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ. AdventHealth has hundreds of care sites and nearly 50 hospitals across the United States. For more information about AdventHealth, visit AdventHealth.com, or Facebook.com/AdventHealth.

About AdventHealth Carrollwood

AdventHealth Carrollwood is a 103-bed hospital located in West Hillsborough County. The hospital is a member of the faith-based AdventHealth System, providing a connected system of care in nearly a dozen states with close to 50 hospitals and hundreds of care sites. The hospital offers award-winning care, earning recognition by The Leapfrog Group as a Top General Hospital two years in a row for its nationally recognized achievements in patient safety and quality, as well as recognition as One of America's Best Hospitals for Patient Safety, Stroke Care and Bariatric Surgery by the Women's Choice Award in 2019. The hospital provides a wide variety of services including heart care, spine and orthopedics, wound care, bariatrics, a 24/7 emergency room, and more. With a focus on whole-person care, skilled and compassionate caregivers provide individualized care for body, mind, and spirit. To learn more about the hospital's services, visit AdventHealthCarrollwood.com.

