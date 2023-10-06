New technology innovation hub in Naples thanks to Intesa Sanpaolo and Talent Garden

NAPLES, Italy, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An innovation hub with the aim of establishing a cutting-edge technology facility in the South, leveraging local skills, and promoting the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Southern Italy, has been presented in Naples by Intesa Sanpaolo and Talent Garden. This is the first hub in Southern Italy and the third nationwide, following Turin and Milan. Hosted at the Intesa Sanpaolo headquarters in Via Toledo, the hub will be an innovative environment that blends the dynamism and energy of Naples with the bank’s strong digital drive and the international expertise of Talent Garden. The project will provide professional growth opportunities for young people in the South with hi-tech profiles.



The hub is part of Intesa Sanpaolo’s digital transformation strategy and will primarily focus on the development of applications in the areas of Payments and Corporate Channels. The spaces, totalling approximately 1,500 square meters, have been completely redesigned to promote sharing and creativity, in line with the bank’s new working methods focused on employee well-being. The Talent Garden campus will be housed in the hub and will host meetings with international mentors, open innovation initiatives for companies and start-ups, and technical training programmes for young people in Southern Italy.

"Intesa Sanpaolo is strongly motivated to build a centre of excellence in Naples, where there are cutting-edge skills. We want to offer young people the opportunity to develop their professional careers while staying close to their loved ones and their place of origin. We want to bring work to where the people are, rather than bringing people to where the work is. This is our philosophy,” explained Paola Angeletti, Chief Operating Officer of Intesa Sanpaolo.

"Talent Garden is primarily an ecosystem project, through which we will bring the international strength of Talent Garden, which now has more than 20 locations throughout Europe, here to Naples. It is a training project, because Talent Garden will bring together digital talents and form new digital professionals for entry into the workforce,” said Lorenzo Maternini, CEO of Talent Garden Med.

For the Mayor of Naples, Gaetano Manfredi, "the opening of Talent Garden in Naples means even more investment in innovation and talent attraction. The goal is to bring young Neapolitans back, those who are abroad and have launched successful start-ups, and encourage them to establish themselves in our city.”

