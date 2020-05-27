New Textured Concrete Sealant from DAP® Offers Textured Finish for Seamless Concrete Blend

BALTIMORE, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Concrete cracks are common, unsightly and can expand over time causing more serious issues, yet many concrete sealants lack the visual appeal and durability needed for proper repairs. New Premium Textured Concrete from DAP®, a leader in the home improvement and construction products industry, is uniquely formulated with a textured finish to seamlessly blend with concrete and offers superior elongation and extension recovery for a more durable and long-lasting seal.

"Textured Concrete gives professionals and DIYers an aesthetic and durable repair solution for concrete cracks commonly found in driveways, sidewalks, patios, garages and basements," said Justin Lingenfelser, product manager at DAP. "Many of today's sealants do not blend well with concrete and aren't durable enough to handle heavy foot or vehicle traffic. Textured Concrete is specifically designed to address these needs."

DAP Premium Textured Concrete is a textured latex sealant that simulates concrete allowing users to achieve more accurate color matching to common concrete material. The formula combines the extension recovery, elongation and durability needed to properly move and flex with heavy trafficked concrete surfaces while providing a long-lasting seal that is resistant to cracking. Its strong adhesion can be applied to concrete, mortar, brick, metal, stone, stucco, grout and textured walls.

"Adding to Textured Concrete's appeal, the latex sealant is easy to apply and clean up. It also has a faster paint ready time than other latex sealants," said Lingenfelser.

Additionally, Textured Concrete offers excellent workability making it easy to use and apply. It won't stain or bleed and can be cleaned with just water if needed. While most latex sealants require a 24 hour dry time before painting, Textured Concrete is ready to paint in just two hours. The faster dry time increases productivity and allows users to perfectly match any substrate.

DAP Premium Textured Concrete will be available for purchase May 2020 in hardware stores nationwide. For more information, visit www.dap.com.

