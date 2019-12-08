New Tips For Teen Drivers Who Want Cheaper Car Insurance Premiums

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com has released a new article that explains how teens can get cheap car insurance.

Teens who study more are greatly rewarded. Teens with good grades will benefit from a car insurance discount. They are seen as more responsible by insurance companies. Furthermore, it is assumed that a teen with good grades spends more time studying instead of going out and partying. Thus, he is less exposed to accidents. Online questionnaires ask if the teen has at least a 3.0 GPA (B average). Proof of good grades will be required.

Each company may have a different opinion on what "good grades" mean. Find out the required paperwork and provide the documents when asked. Besides having B+ on average, the company may ask to prove that the student is on the Dean's Honor List. Bring report cards and signed documents. A good-grades student discount may save up to 15% of the insurance costs.

Participate in and graduate defensive driving courses. Graduating an approved defensive driving program ensures another discount. Besides that, some future license points may be removed, thus keeping premiums low. When getting online quotes, most questionnaires ask about completed courses or if the client is willing to participate.

Choose a safe car to drive. When buying a new car, it is important to check its safety ratings. Although it may be tempting to get a speedy, sports car, this will make the premiums extremely expensive. Since a powerful engine and an inexperienced driver does not make a good combo, may insurer will even refuse to provide coverage.

Negotiate several conditions for better rates. Insurance companies can issue special contracts and cheaper premiums to teens. But the teen has to agree to always wear a seatbelt, do not consume alcohol or drugs and drive, limit the maximum mileage and other conditions. Teens that consider themselves good drivers should apply for UBI coverage.

