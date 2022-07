New to Dividends? 3 Starter Stocks for Passive Income

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you're hesitant about putting money to work in the stock market right now, that's both understandable and wrong. History has shown again and again that shares of great businesses lose ground in a bear market almost as easily as shares of those that never recover.But how do you separate businesses destined to survive market downturns from all the rest? It helps to look for mature companies with reliable profits that they share with investors in the form of dividends that they steadily increase year after year.If you're new to the world of dividend investing, here are three stocks poised to deliver a lifetime of passive income. Continue reading