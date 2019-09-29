New Twisted Tuna Restaurant in Jupiter Florida Relocates Up To 50,000 Bees During Remodel

JUPITER, Fla., Sept. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On May 22, 2019 The Twisted Tuna founders, Kenny and Rachelle Gibbs and their son Billy Forbes, closed on their newest location at 353 S US Highway 1 in Jupiter Florida. Demolition work of the previous restaurant's interior build out began soon after. Months later while inspecting the exterior of the building for new paint, Billy noticed some bees near the roof on the front of the building. "I saw a lot of bees along the wall and thought there must be a pretty big hive up there," said Billy.

Local exterminators offered to get rid of the bees but Rachelle had another idea. "We contacted a local beekeeper and asked if it was possible to relocate the bees. Al "The Bee Guy" from CWM came to inspect the bees and said if we rented the lift he would relocate them to a nearby farm. So that's what we did," said Rachelle.

The weather was warm and sunny on Wednesday morning September 25th as Al started carefully removing the hive. By mid day over 75 pounds of honeycomb had been collected. A beehive like this one could have as much as 50,000 bees or more. "I'm glad we were able to save the bees and relocate them. Bees are such an important part of our lives and the food that we eat," said Kenny.

The Twisted Tuna anticipates opening their new Jupiter location in December 2019 and continues to look for ideal locations to expand their successful brand. The remodel work is being done by Mel-Ry Construction, Interior Design by Carey Design Group and Architecture services provided by Metro Architectural Group.

SOURCE The Twisted Tuna