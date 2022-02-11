|
11.02.2022 07:00:00
New two-year data for Roche’s Vabysmo and Susvimo reinforce potential to maintain vision with fewer treatments for people with two leading causes of vision loss
Basel, 11 February 2022 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced that new two-year data from its phase III studies of Vabysmo™ (faricimab) and Susvimo™ (previously called Port Delivery System with ranibizumab) will be presented at Angiogenesis, Exudation and Degeneration 2022 on 12 February. These longer-term results from the Vabysmo YOSEMITE and RHINE studies in diabetic macular edema (DME) and the Susvimo Archway study in neovascular or “wet” age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) further reinforce the potential to allow for longer time between treatments and fewer eye injections for people with these conditions, while still achieving and maintaining vision gains seen with previous standard-of-care injections. Neovascular AMD and DME are two leading causes of vision loss, together affecting around 40 million people worldwide, which require treatment with eye injections as often as once a month.1-4
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Roche Holding AG"
