New UAW-FCA Collective Bargaining Agreement Expands Commitment to U.S. Manufacturing Operations With Investment and Jobs

New agreement builds on Company's success with $9 billion in investment and creates 7,900 new or secured jobs

FCA has created more UAW-represented jobs than any other OEM and exceeded investment commitments since 2015 agreement

FCA confirmed today that its UAW-represented workforce has ratified a new four-year collective bargaining agreement that builds on the Company's commitment to grow its U.S. manufacturing operations by providing for total investments of $9 billion and the creation of 7,900 new or secured jobs.

"We wouldn't be the company we are today without the contributions of our UAW-represented workforce, and this contract recognizes and rewards their dedication in helping us achieve that success," Mark Stewart, Chief Operating Officer, FCA North America, said. "Working with the UAW, we are pleased to have reached a new agreement that allows us to continue our record of adding good-paying UAW-represented jobs, building strong families, investing in our communities and offering exceptional vehicles to our customers."

Over the past four years, FCA has created 6,500 new UAW-represented jobs, more than any other OEM, and invested more than $8 billion in its U.S. operations, exceeding its 2015 commitments.

As part of the new agreement, FCA has committed to further expand its manufacturing capacity in the U.S. with $9 billion in total investments.

The Company is doubling up on the $4.5 billion investment it previously announced in February 2019, which included investments in five existing Michigan facilities and the construction of a new state-of-the-art, sustainable assembly plant in Detroit. These investments will support the production of two new Jeep® brand vehicles and the next-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee, as well as electrified models. In total, the company will add nearly 6,500 new jobs at these facilities, including 5,000 in the city of Detroit.

The additional $4.5 billion will support upgrades to products or processes across FCA's U.S. manufacturing footprint in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Illinois, increasing employment by another 1,400 jobs.

The new collective bargaining agreement covers more than 47,000 UAW-represented employees at 22 FCA manufacturing facilities, as well as 17 Mopar Parts Distribution Centers across the country.

