New UK Bill Penalizes Tech Giants For Annoying Consumers

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.If you've ever seen a big charge on your card statement for a trial subscription that you forgot to cancel, and thought "This is criminal!" then you'll be happy to know some British lawmakers agree.On Tuesday, the UK announced the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill (DMCC), which is designed to penalize tech giants for a range of aggravating consumer experiences on their platforms. If it becomes law, companies could be fined up to 10% of their annual revenue.Continue reading