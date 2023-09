New UK mortgage lender Perenna offers 30-year fixed-rate deals

Startup bank’s deals range from 6.5% to 7.5%, ‘comparable with two-year fixes at the moment’A new UK mortgage lender is launching home loans that allow people to fix their rate for up to 30 years. It may also let them borrow more money than standard deals.Perenna claimed that by giving people certainty over what they pay for up to three decades, its deals would free borrowers from the interest rate turmoil that has caused many people to be hit with dramatically highermortgage costs this year. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel