New Veeva Link Applications Give Clinical Teams Real-Time Intelligence to Optimize Site Selection and Trial Design

Veeva Link SiteBase and Veeva Link TrialBase identify sites and optimize trial design

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced two new Veeva Link applications to help clinical teams improve site selection and optimize trial design. Link SiteBase identifies, filters, and ranks research sites. Link TrialBase delivers clinical trial intelligence, including current status, inclusion criteria, protocol design, and endpoints.

"At Seagen, we are dedicated to revolutionizing cancer care through transformative therapies that make a meaningful difference in people's lives," said Kamran Ansari, head of clinical development operations at Seagen. "Gaining meaningful insights as early as possible in planning is at the core of optimizing protocol development and site identification. With Link SiteBase and Link TrialBase, Veeva is bringing much needed innovation to the clinical trial intelligence space."

Veeva Link applications are created by a modern data platform that combines intelligent software automation with human curation to ensure accuracy and depth. This allows Veeva Link to deliver real-time intelligence across a growing number of areas, including sales, marketing, market access, medical, and now clinical.

"Trial execution remains difficult due to intense competition for research sites and greater protocol complexity," said Jim Reilly, vice president, Veeva Development Cloud strategy. "With comprehensive, high-quality data and a user-friendly experience, Link SiteBase and Link TrialBase will speed trial execution and improve trial outcomes."

Veeva Link SiteBase is planned for release in April 2023, and Link TrialBase is planned for October 2023. Join us at Veeva R&D and Quality Summit on Oct. 19 and 20 in Boston to learn more. Life sciences industry professionals can register here.

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

